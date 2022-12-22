Entertainment
Duran Duran docu-concert A Hollywood High streaming this week
It’s been quite a busy year for Duran Duran, a year that began on a warm March evening in Los Angeles when the new wave icons took to the rooftop of the private Aster Club at Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street to perform a successful hour together of their long career.
Now, after a series of cinema screenings in 34 countries, the docu-concert dubbed A Hollywood High is airing on the Veeps streaming service.
Packed with hits from across the UK outfit catalog like Notorious, A View to a Kill and Come Undone as well as songs from their latest album, Future Past, the night saw the LA skyline soaring in the background, creating a truly unique show.
For our first US show in several years, we wanted to do something really special and intimate, keyboardist Nick Rhodes said in a statement. After considering many options, a rooftop performance quickly became the favorite. It was post-pandemic, we had never done anything like this before, and we had just released a new album. In a way, it felt like a magic door to the next part of our journey.
This journey so far in 2022 has included a live performance at the Queens Platinum Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, a landmark show in London Hyde Park and, in a full circle moment, the band closed the ceremony. opening of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the group’s hometown of Birmingham.
All of this took place before Duran Duran embarked on a landmark North American tour that included sold-out shows at iconic venues such as New York’s Madison Square Garden and three nights at the Hollywood Bowl.
They also received a long-awaited induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame early last month and next weekend will take part in Ryan Seacrests ushering in 2023 New Years Rockin’ Eve live from Times Square.
A Hollywood High stream on Veeps is the perfect way to wrap up the eventful 12 months of what already looks like another defining moment in a storied career.
The docu-concert also includes exclusive new interviews, behind-the-scenes clips and archival footage that together tell the band’s long-standing love affair with Los Angeles, the city that helped bring back the early ’90s. 1980.
Duran Duran has had an enduring relationship with the city of Los Angeles since the first time we came to America, said bassist John Taylor. We were determined to do something unique to celebrate our four decades together. A rooftop performance in Los Angeles with the Capitol Records building across the street and the Hollywood sign looming in the distance seemed perfect and turned out to be an amazing night for all of us.
The film is the first Veeps show to be enabled with 4K/UHD, Dolby Digital and Atmos, as well as subtitles and subtitles, making it the first concert streaming platform to offer the highest cinema-grade sound and audio quality currently available.
Tickets for the stream are $17.99 and available at DuranDuran.veeps.com. Viewers can experience A Hollywood High through Veeps.com or the Veeps app on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android through January. 2.
Plus, with every stream ticket sold through Veeps, special bundles are available, including a Hollywood High cap, t-shirt, limited-edition poster, and special limited-edition movie schedule magazine, complete with flexi of 2 inches by 7 inches. -discs containing live Ordinary World and Tonight United audio of the film.
More Duran Duran
And for fans who can’t get enough of Duran Duran, there are two other ways to satisfy their appetite.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction is now airing on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.
Also, on the shelves is Future Past (Complete Edition), a 2-LP set that includes all 15 tracks on the disc as well as the cover of David Bowies’ band Five Years.
The first LP of the set is on red vinyl, while the second is on green. The gatefold package features a new silver/gray version of the cover and includes two 12-inch per
12 inch art books.
Next up for Duran Duran is a show at Ovation at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on Friday, January 30.
Then they will continue to perform to huge concert audiences around the world until spring, which they have been doing since their formation over four decades ago.
It’s an enviable career that has seen over 100 million worldwide record sales, 21 UK Top 20 songs and 18 US hit singles, six platinum records, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, multiple Grammys , BRIT Awards, Ivor Novellos and so much more.
The vinyl of the week will return in 2023.
To contact music columnist Michael Christopher, email [email protected] Also check out his website at thechroniclesofmc.com.
