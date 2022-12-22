IRONHEART Mephisto Actor Sacha Baron Cohen Is Rumored To Line Up Another MCU Project





Earlier this year, a very interesting rumor started doing the rounds claiming that Sacha Baron Cohen would be playing Mephisto in Disney+ Stone heart. While the news has yet to be confirmed, it was a perfect casting decision by Marvel Studios, and we really hope to see it come to fruition. Remember, it has already been reported thatStone heartwill feature a clash of technology and magic, with The Hood likely making a deal with the demon so he can gain the powers necessary to defeat the hero and establish a criminal empire. We have to imagine that Mephisto has bigger ambitions than just helping him, and chances are we’ll find out more about what’s in them. Agatha: Chaos Coven based on this rumor. As you can see below, the latest scooper claim @MyTimeToShineHis that Cohen also shot scenes for the series. Common sense says Mephisto has ties to both Agatha Harkness and other witches who appear in the Disney+ series, and we can’t imagine the demon being happiest with the destruction of Darkhold at the hands of Scarlet. Witch. Rumor has it that Elizabeth Olsen will also appear in the Wanda Vision spin-off, but for only one episode. Hopefully these appearances set the stage for even bigger things for Mephisto in the MCU. He fought the Avengers, matched Loki’s spirit, and even stole Spider-Man’s wedding. FollowingWanda Vision, fans have made it clear that they want to see Mephisto on screen. While it’s possible this was always the plan, Marvel Studios has clearly taken notice, and Cohen seems set to put a suitably bonkers and sinister spin on the character that we’re sure will see him interact with all sorts of heroes and villains on earth- 616. Stone heartis set to hit Disney+ sometime in 2023. As for Agatha: Coven of Chaos, it’s currently set to hit the streaming platform in late 2023/early 2024. Sacha Baron Cohen secretly filmed scenes for Agatha in LA MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) December 21, 2022

