Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and other movie stars who have been attacked in public





Kannada actor, Darshan Thoogudeepa suffered the violent shock of a slipper attack by a miscreant during a recent event. The actor was promoting his upcoming movie, Kranti when the incident occurred. However, this isn’t the first time movie stars have come under vicious attack from frenzied fans. Take a look at other Indian actors who have been publicly attacked for different reasons. 5 Indian actors publicly attacked by fans

1. Darshan Thoogudeepa

Credit: Instagram/darshanthoogudeepashrinivas Kannada actor, Darshan Thoogudeepa was recently attending a promotional event for his upcoming movie, Kranti in Hosapete where he was attacked with a slipper by a rogue fan. To calm his fans’ reactions to this unprecedented attack, the actor said that it was just a mistake and that there was no problem. The possible reason for the vicious attack had something to do with Darshan’s recent sexist and insensitive remarks about the lucky goddess in an interview. In a viral video, he is seen saying: “When Lady Luck knocks on your door, you have to catch her and undress her in your room”. If people give her clothes, she will leave immediately. 2.Salman Khan

Credits: Instagram/beingsalmankhan According to The world of man and bollywood lifeBollywood actor Salman Khan was allegedly slapped by an inebriated woman at a private party in Delhi in 2009. The woman, the daughter of a wealthy builder, also allegedly abused Sohail Khan, Sushmita Sen and d other guests at the party. 3. Aditya Narayan Jha

Credits: Instagram/aditynarayanofficial Aditya Narayan Jha was also the victim of a violent attack in a public place by a woman. According to reports from bollywood lifea woman slapped the singer and actor after he made a sarcastic comment to her. 4. Gauhar Khan

Credits: Instagram/gauaharkhan In a rather unfortunate incident, Gauahar Khan found herself in a disturbing turn of events when a man attacked her in 2014 at a public event. According to a report by The Guardian and NDTV, an unidentified man approached Gauahar on stage and slapped her. When asked later, he revealed that his sense of style and the dance numbers in Bollywood films provoked him. 5. Shakti Kapoor Credits: Instagram/shaktikapoor According to a report by Post a toast, Bollywood actor Shakti Kapooris was allegedly assaulted by two men in Kolkata after a drunken argument. Kapoor, who was in town for a Bengali film at the time, even reported the incident to Bhowanipore Police Station. Let us know in the comments if you know of any other similar incidents where celebrities have been attacked in public. Social and main image credits: Instagram/beingsalmankhan and Instagram/darshanthoogudeepashrinivas

Read iDiva for the latest Bollywood news, fashion looks, beauty and lifestyle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idiva.com/entertainment/bollywood/kannada-star-darshan-thoogudeepa-salman-khan-and-other-actors-who-were-attacked-in-public/18047778 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos