Rohit Shetty defends Bollywood in Hindi against South Row, people react to mention of Sooryavanshis





The Bollywood vs South debate has been going on for a while now and many celebrities have spoken out on this topic but recently Rohit Shetty who is one of the most successful directors in Bollywood has marked his entry into this tussle and s is open to Hindi. vs South debate.

Instagram of Rohit Shetty While promoting his next film Circus, Rohit Shetty has spoken out and defended Bollywood when asked to share his opinion on the ongoing debate. He said, From childhood you will see Amit Ji, you will see Akshay Kumar, you will see Ajay Devgn, you will see Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Khiladi, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Maine Pyaar Kiya, DDLJ, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Singham, Golmaal, Sooryavanshi, Hera Pheri, Munna Bhai, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, aur ab bas ek saal kharaab gaya aur aap palti maar rahe ho?. It drew applause and cheers from the people sitting there, but on the internet some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Rohit had subtly plugged in the name of his film. Sooryavanshi among those iconic movies and they started calling him about it. You can watch the whole video here:

People appreciate Rohit’s clear stance on the debate, but roast him for taking Sooryavanshis Last name. A user wrote, Casually hooking up Sooryanvanshi with all those other classics like we won’t notice. Other than that, he’s right.



BollyBlindsNGossip Instagram Another user wrote, Everything he said was true until he started plugging his own movies half of the people who watched Sooryavanshi must have forgotten the script so far and had no chance of being put in the same sentence as the other classics while singham was a remake of a southern film. Rohit promotes his upcoming movie Circusas the movie is set to release on December 23rd and will be the last big Bollywood movie this year. Circus will be a comedy of errors in typical Rohit Shetty style and features movie stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

