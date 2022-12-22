Australian actor was 81 – The Hollywood Reporter





Tony Barry, the veteran Australian film and television actor who starred in the cult comedy Kiwi Goodbye pork pie and had a long-running role in the drama television series The best time of our life, is dead. He was 81 years old. Barry’s friend, New Zealand filmmaker Gaylene Preston, writes on facebook that the actor had died in Murwillumbah, Australia, after a long illness. “He was one of a kind. A fierce fighter for the oppressed, working for indigenous rights and rehabilitation [programs] in the justice system and for the environment,” Preston wrote. “Tony Barry is gone – lovely man, great actor and my hero. Sad today,” tweeted Sam Neill who starred with Barry in Michael Blakemore. Country life. Born August 28, 1941 in Queensland, Australia, Barry made his screen debut in 1968 in the television series Skippy: the bush kangaroowhich he followed with appearances on various Australian television shows including The box and Matlock Font. He debuted in Kevin James Dobson’s period drama in 1977 The mango tree and in the following years he racked up over 160 film and television credits. His most notable film roles include Ken Hannam’s drama Break of the day (1976), by Terry Bourke lost little boy (1978), critically acclaimed by Phillip Noyce press front (1979), John Laing Beyond a reasonable doubt (1980) and Dušan Makavejev The Coca-Cola Kid (1985), Park Chan-wook lady revenge (2005) and Baz Luhrmann’s sprawling epic Australia (2008). Barry’s most memorable role came in Geoff Murphy’s 1981 comedy Kiwi Goodbye pork pie. In the film, Barry played the role of John, a man whose girlfriend leaves him and returns home to Invercargill, so he decides to drive all the way south from Auckland to talk to her in his now iconic yellow Mini 1000. . Goodbye pork pie became a milestone in New Zealand cinema, becoming the first locally made film that became a large-scale success. The film’s success and cultural impact in New Zealand earned Barry “Honorary Kiwi” status and he became the only Australian to be featured on a New Zealand postage stamp. The film was remade in 2016 as pork piewith Dean O’Gorman playing John. Barry’s most notable recent television role came in the drama Australian Broadcasting Corp. The best time of our life. He starred as Ray Tivolli on the show, but in 2013, halfway through production, he suffered a health crisis, losing his left leg after a decade-long battle with melanoma. The actual amputation was written into the series with Ray losing his leg after an accident, with Barry shown recovering and learning to walk again. “I got to talk to the producers and the writers about what it means to lose a leg in terms of (basic things like) Ray getting into the shower,” Barry told News.com.au. He also starred in the Australian television series Harrow and The end.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/tony-barry-australian-film-tv-actor-dead-at-81-1235286468/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos