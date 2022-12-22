Bollywood interpretation of NY Magazines Nepo Baby cover goes viral on Instagram





Mirchi Updated: 4 hours ago To follow The “nepo baby” controversy is now raging on the internet. Although it’s a common sight on Desi Twitter, this time it wasn’t the Indians who started the conflict. An article in New York Magazine about Hollywood’s “nepo babies” or people with enormous privileges or relationships with one or both of their parents is at the heart of the debate. The article discussed the popular fixation with said group of people and traced the term’s origins back to a Twitter user who tweeted about how they discovered Euphoria’s Maude Apatow was a “nepotism baby.” “. When it comes to stars born to famous families, Bollywood of course, is not far behind Hollywood, especially with the new generation of “star offspring”. Janhvi Kapoor ,Ananya Pandy, Sarah Ali Khan , and others are examples. DietSabya’s Instagram page created a tongue-in-cheek Bollywood version of the New York Magazine cover, featuring the heads of famous children juxtaposed against the torsos of babies. The cover of New York Magazine reads She Has Her Mothers Eyes. And the officer.” The Bollywood version features Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Blacksmith Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor , Shraddha Kapoor , Arjun Kapoor , Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff . Lmaooo. Our version of the @nymag cover with our Bolly nepo babies. Redo cover line in captions below (Just kidding. No one get mad please),” the page wrote in her caption. There are too many, we would need several covers and no one has time for that!” commented an Instagram user. She has the eyes of her mother and you have to say sorry to KJo”, joked another. Plz replace shradda with alia.. how can you miss the standard bearer and his child from this iconic image [sic]another user wrote. Be prepared for their comments it’s not our fault our parents are actors [sic]“said another. Speaking of which, Karan Johar is open about his feelings for Alia and sees no need for the internet to criticize her. In an interview he said, I think Alia and I just make each other cry. I see a lot of hate for the relationship we both share, online when I watch. I don’t know why people get so upset. I have the right to love someone with my heart.”

