Netflix plans $900 million facility at former New Jersey Army base





Netflix on Wednesday announced plans to build a state-of-the-art production facility at a former army base on the Jersey Shore that will cost more than $900 million and create thousands of jobs. The subscription video streaming company will pay $55 million for a 292-acre site on the former Fort Monmouth military base in Eatontown and Oceanport. The California-based company plans to invest an additional $848 million in 12 sound stages and for other uses related to the film industry. We are excited to continue and expand our significant investment in New Jersey and North America, said Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer of the company. We believe a Netflix studio can boost the local and national economy with thousands of new jobs and billions in economic output, while creating a vibrant production ecosystem in New Jersey. The announcement was made Wednesday night, following a vote by the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority to accept Netflix’s bid out of three competing deals. This transformative investment will serve as a cornerstone in our efforts to create a thriving industry from whole fabrics, said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat. With nearly $1 billion in film production spending, New Jersey will further cement its status as an emerging national leader in the television and film industries. He also said the project will create new housing, hotel and film businesses in the area, which has suffered economically since the military closed the base in 2011. The project should be carried out in two phases over several years. The first will involve the construction of a dozen sound stages, each varying in size from 15,000 to 40,000 square feet (approximately 1,400 to 3,700 square meters). Additional works may include offices, production services buildings and associated studios with the potential for consumer-oriented components, including retail uses. We are thrilled with the promise this Netflix project will hold, said Michele Siekerka, president and CEO of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association. Jobs and innovation are at the heart of this Netflix-New Jersey partnership, just as they have been throughout Fort Monmouth’s rich history. The plan still needs many levels of approval from local and state authorities. Another television and film production studio is set to be built in New Jersey on the site of a now-demolished public housing complex in Newark. The 12-acre, $125 million studio will be anchored by global entertainment provider Lionsgate, officials announced in May.

