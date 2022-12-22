Actor Ranveer Singh seen dancing to loud music in his Maybach GLS600 luxury SUV in Mumbai





Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is often noticed in public places due to his unconventional fashion sense. The actor has an eccentric nature and we’ve seen in many videos in the past that he loves his cars. Speaking of cars, the actor has a good collection of luxury and performance cars in his garage and he often drives them on the streets of Mumbai. Ranveer Singh was also one of the first actors in India to own Mercedes’ Maybach GLS600 SUV. The actor was recently spotted with the SUV in Mumbai where he is seen playing loud music with windows rolled down and dancing in it. The video was uploaded by CS 12 VLOGS on their YouTube channel. In this short video, a Maybach GLS600 SUV can be seen arriving at a traffic light. Ranveer Singh’s driver is behind the wheels and the actor is comfortably seated in the back. The SUV’s windows have been rolled down and a song from one of his upcoming films Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, is playing in the car. The song is played through the high-end Burmester system. The audio level is quite high and the actor thoroughly enjoys the song. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 The car waits at the traffic light and its fans and watchers start recording the video as soon as they see Ranveer Singh. Other people on the road can also be seen waving their hands and one of them even approaches the car and talks to it. It appears the actor was live on social media while enjoying the song. The actor even dances a bit inside the car before it starts moving again. The Maybach GLS600 then slowly drives away from the traffic light and turns left as the actor continues to play the song. It won’t be wrong to say that Ranveer Singh was actually promoting his movie on the road. Loud music and expensive car would definitely attract people and make your head spin to see who the person is. Speaking of SUVs, Maybach GLS600 is the flagship Maybach SUV sold in India. It was the first Maybach SUV to be officially sold in the country. Ranveer bought the GLS600 last year and his wife bought another GLS600 SUV a few months ago. The ex-showroom price of a brand new GLS 600 is around Rs 2.8 crore. It is sold in India as CBU. Compared to the standard GLS, the Maybach version gets some cosmetic changes and is also much more luxurious. It comes with features like Nappa leather upholstery, electronic sliding panoramic sunroof, ventilated massage seats, rear seat entertainment screens, lane keeping assist, active blind spot assist , Active Brake Assist, Active Steering Assist, etc. The GLS600 is powered by a 4.0 liter V8 engine with a 48V mild hybrid system. The engine generates a maximum output of 557 PS of peak power and 730 Nm. The hybrid system adds another 22 PS and a 250 Nm boost on demand. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

