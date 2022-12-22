Amit Sadh wanted to leave Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, reveals Smriti Irani helped in bad days





Amit Sadh explained how he was affected by the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He wanted to leave the industry upon hearing the news.

Bombay

Amit Sadh wanted to leave the industry after SSR's death.

By India Today Web Desk: Amit Sadh has not been known to the public for some time now. The actor, who has had several outings over the past two years, had also quit social media and even kept a low profile while promoting his projects. Now, in a podcast with Chetan Bhagat, the actor has revealed how affected he was when his Kai Po Che co-star Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. He even wanted to quit the industry. AMIT SADH ON THE DEATH OF SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT Recalling the death of Sushant Singh Rajputs, Amit Sadh said he wants to leave Bollywood. He said, I was so affected that I wanted to leave the industry. I was ready to leave. When asked why, he replied: Chid gaya tha maine. Bada hard hai yeh industry (I was bored. This industry is tough). Amit also revealed that passing Sushants affected him a lot and added Mere liye boht badi cheez thi aur hamesha rahegi. Yeh kabhi purana hoga hi nahi (It was a big thing for me, and always will be. It will never get old). Amit Sadh also recalled how he wanted to talk to Sushant a few months before his death. He said, 3-4 months before he died, I spoke to someone who knows him and asked him for his number. I said I would talk to him because we were all hearing things. There was no number. This person told me that they had completely locked themselves out and had their number changed. A voice inside me told me what’s going to happen, he’s going to get mad, I’m just going to drop by his house. When that person told me no, I didn’t sue him either. We’re all busy, so this guilt, I don’t know if it’s guilt, it’s a kind of love. Shedding light on his relationship with his Kai Po Che co-stars, he revealed, Not that we were best friends, but for that year and a half we were lovers, even Raj. I have so much love for Raj. If anyone says bad things about Rajkummar or Sushant, I get very angry. AMIT HAD ATTEMPTED TO END HIS LIFE On the same podcast, Amit revealed, I tried to kill myself four times between the ages of 16 and 18, so I know the mindset. Although I am a very strong person now. Everything has changed, life is beautiful. The Breathe actor also added that it was Smriti Irani who helped him when he was depressed, and said, I don’t know how she found out I was in trouble. I just got a random call from her, she’s like a sister to me. She spoke to me, we were on a six o’clock call, I said I didn’t want to work in this industry, I was going to live in the mountains. He said she used to call him very often to make sure he was okay. DEATH SUSHANTS Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in Bandra. Edited by: Zinia Bandyopadhyay Posted on: December 22, 2022

