Ranveer Singh speechless, the crowd erupts in cheers as Rohit Shetty passionately defends Bollywood. look





Director Rohit Shetty made perhaps Bollywood’s most impassioned defense to date, when asked to comment on the now-tired observation that South Indian films outrank Hindi films at the box office. The filmmaker is promoting his upcoming comedy film Cirkus with star Ranveer Singh and the rest of the cast.

In an interview with Lallantop, conducted in front of a live audience, Shetty was asked if he thinks Bollywood has lost its mojo, as South Indian hits continue to outperform Hindi releases, even in the north. He said in Hindi: “For two years we have been fighting a pandemic. A lot of our great movies either couldn’t be released or weren’t shot at all. The great movies that came out were already finished. Sooryavanshi came out, and earlier this year movies like The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did well. Drishyam 2 has done well recently. It’s not like our films don’t work. Gangubai Kathiawadi has done very well. Addressing the interviewer directly and the audience firmly on his side, he continued, “You will name six southern movies that worked, and I named six Bollywood movies that worked. The grass is always greener on the other side… Pathaan is coming, Tiger is coming, Rajkumar Hirani’s movie is coming, Singham is coming, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s new movie with Ranveer Singh is coming. We’ve entertained you for so many years, one bad year and you turn your back on us? » As the crowd started chanting his name and hanging on to his every word, the director continued, “You watched Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn movies. You must have seen Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Sholay, Khiladi. You must have seen Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Maine Pyaar Kiya, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. You must also have seen Singham and Sooryavanshi, Golmaal and Munna Bhai, Hera Pheri and Mother India, Mughal-e-Azam… A bad year and you turn your back? We made these films. Don’t be offended, but Jahaaz mein jab chhed hota hai, choohe sabse pehle bhagte hain (rats run first when there is a hole in the boat). We will not let this ship sink, we will soar it. All the while, Ranveer was speechless. At one point he stood up and mimicked a mic drop, and later, reacting to one of Shetty’s many zingers, he mimicked hitting a six. “Do you even know what he has up his sleeve next?the actor teased. Reacting to the video on Reddit, one person wrote, “Loved it!!! Now you’re back to making caliber movies and you’re good to go!” Another person commented, “Nonchalantly plug Sooryanvanshi with all those other classics like we won’t notice. Other than that, he’s right. A third person wrote: “Bollywood started in the 1930s and has been running successfully for years. It’s an emotion linked to our childhood memories and I hope it will come back. Cirkus, also starring Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra and others, is set to be released on Friday. It is the director’s first comedy since 2017’s Golmaal Again. This year, several big-ticket Hindi films have failed at the box office. Akshay Kumar, in particular, has starred in four theatrical flops. Big stars like Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer himself also braved box office failure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/rohit-shetty-defends-bollywood-passionate-speech-ranveer-singh-speechless-8338177/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

