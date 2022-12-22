Top Bollywood debuts of 2022: Who impressed, who disappointed | Entertainment News





Every year, Bollywood brings in new talent. The year 2022 has also seen many new stars begin their journey in City B. So, let’s go down memory lane and revisit Bollywood debutants who left audiences in awe with their acting skills. Check out the list of debuts below: Vijay Deverakonda One of Bollywood’s most anticipated debuts of 2022 was that of Southern hunk Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-Indian film ‘Liger’. The film failed to create a storm at the box office, but Vijay managed to create a lot of waves. Also, he got a lot of attention for his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 7 and for the “Cheese” tag he received on the talk show. Rashmika Mandana National crush Rashmika Mandanna, who became a household name after playing the character ‘Srivalli’ in Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, is making his big Bollywood debut this year in ‘Goodbye’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan as Neena Gupta. The film received mixed reviews, but Rashoo received a fairly warm reception. Even before the release of her first Hindi film, she had bagged two other projects. She then has “Mission Majnu” opposite Siddharth Malhotra and “Animal” alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Babil Khan The son and debutante of the late Irrfan Khan followed in his father’s footsteps in the world of cinema with “Qala”, which was released on Netflix. With many expectations living up to his father’s name, Babil did not disappoint. Babil was rewarded for his performance as Jagan, the new singer of ‘Qala’. Apparently, Babil will next be seen in Soojit Sircar’s The Umesh Chronicles. Manushi Chillar Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar made her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. She performed the role of Princess Sanyogita. Even though the historical drama failed at the box office, the beauty queen managed to impress with her screen presence. Manushi has two projects in his kitty named Tehran and The Great Indian Family. Shantanu Maheshwari Shantanu Maheshwari is no stranger to glitz and glamor – the actor is a famous face in the Indian TV industry. He rose to fame with his character Swayam Shekhawat in Channel V’s youth drama Dil Dance Dosti. Shantanu made his dream Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” opposite Alia Bhatt, which would be a dream come true for many Bollywood aspirants. Her performance was amazing and received a lot of appreciation. Kushi Kumar The youngest daughter of music mogul Gulshan Kumar made her debut this year with “Dhokha: Round D Corner” opposite veteran actor R Madhavan. She was loved for portraying Saachi in the thriller. Her character had many layers which she pulled off with flying colors. She will then be seen in Dedh Bigha Zameen and Ghudchadi.

