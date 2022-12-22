The best and worst of Bollywood in 2022: How Hindi cinema fared post-pandemic

Towards the end of 2021, when one reaches Delite Diamond, a one-screen theater on the edge of Old Delhi to watch Ranveer Singhs long-awaited press show 83, a baffled usher asked critics to wait because the previous show was packed. As COVID-19 was very present, we were curious to know what scared the public in this part of the world. Moments later, a sea of ​​loving spectators emerged; they couldn’t pronounce Allu Arjun, but they certainly knew the difference between the flower they had been sold and the fire that had just engulfed them.

Delight in southern spices



It has its share of flaws, but the massive southern appeal masala shrouded the Hindi film industry in 2022. The dubbed versions ofRRR,Ponniyin Selvan: I,Radhe Shyam,KGF: Chapter 2,and kantaraoutclassed the original Hindi film content. By the end of the year, large hoardings of kantaracould be seen pasted across the cities of Uttar Pradesh where people hardly worship the Varaha avatar of Vishnu.

A still from the Kannada film Kantara

Veteran film critic Ajay Brahmatmaj says the immersive use of visual effects in southern films makes storytelling impactful. He warns, however, that the success of regressive themes at the box office, in the name of promoting culture, is challenging Hindi filmmakers to return to a regressive curve they had already negotiated.

Cinema after COVID-19



The side effects of the pandemic could be seen in the audience’s consumption of content. Woke movies based on issues that worked well before the pandemic are now giving diminishing returns at the box office. After the heavy dose of dark themes on streaming platforms during lockdown, audiences seem keen to watch fantasy, mythology and humor in community viewing. So the biggest box office winner wasbrahmastrawhose Indian mythology meets Marvel Comics theme raked in the moolah despite obvious flaws in the writing. The humor in the horror ofBhool Bhulaiyaa 2andBhediyaworked with an audience eager to see the lighter side of a passing danger.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmstra: Part One Shiva

Buying a cinema ticket has become a luxury after the pandemic. Reports suggest that Rajshri Films tried to negotiate with multiplex channels before the release ofuunchaibut Yashraj Films, which distributed the film, was ostensibly asked if it would reduce ticket prices when the film was released.Pathane. Director Aanand Rai also considered reducing the ticket price forRaksha Bandhanas the film’s subject matter suited single-screen theaters and multiplexes in non-metropolitan cities. He says the producers felt that the one-sided cut in the ticket price of a movie featuring a big star could be seen as a sign of weak content. However, when producers ofChup: Revenge of the Artistreduced the ticket price for four days, it worked.

The art of an essayist



Storytelling, however, remained a big concern throughout the year, with even Yash Raj Films seemingly losing the plot and Dharma Productions playing it a little too safe. Screenwriters prepare essays on contemporary issues or, in an effort to reach a global audience, make the idea so convoluted that it loses connection with the native audience. Storylines are often populated by progressive but commonplace characters; a traditional mother on Tinder or a police officer in a same-sex relationship no longer evokes interest by their mere presence.

Of course, there were glorious exceptions. Vasan Bala and Suresh Triveni showed how a film can raise important contemporary issues while remaining entertaining and engaging in their rich exposition of ideas inMonica, oh my darlingandjalsa respectively .InGangubai KathiawadiSanjay Leela Bhansali gave birth a classic old school hindi movie that ran in 2022. Gangubai, MonicaandTo start uphad evocative soundtracks that could be heard on a loop, making the cinematic experience all the more captivating.

A photo of Monica O My Darling

Known for his subversion, Rajat Kapoor has once again delivered a fantastic meta hug with RK/Rkay which raised existential issues. M Gani produced a much-watched socio-political document of an Indian village inMatto Ki Saikiland Amar Kaushik and Anirudh Iyer slipped important messages about the environment, casual racism, tribal rights, privacy and social media into mass artists like BhediyaandAn action hero. Without forgetting the innocence of the small town ofJaadugarandJanhit Mein Jaari. A highlight of the writing in these films was that the dialogues were infused with nuances of Hindi, Urdu and local dialects, making popular cinema less generic.

The essentials in 20222:

Monica, oh my darling Gangubai Kathiawadi jalsa Matto Ki Saikil To start up RK/Rkay magician Dobara Bhediya An action hero

However, originality is still a hard sell and big producers are still investing in remakes.Lal Singh ChadhaandJerseymay not have lived up to expectations, but the success of Drishyam 2andVikram Veda,and critical acclaim forDobaraandVagueprove that well-made remakes can work even in an era of global cinema.

Diminishing Star Power



Veteran producer Boney Kapoor said the filmmakers wanted global reach when they couldn’t satisfy local audiences. Kapoor also questioned major actors for completing films in 25–30 days after charging full fees and described their creative process as dishonest. Perhaps he was referring to Akshay Kumar who headlined five films this year, four of which flopped. And her best performance was an appearance in An action hero!

Star Power took another dent when Aamir Khan was disappointed with his painstaking portrayal of an ill-conceived character in Lal Singh Chadha. Ranbir Kapoorshard’s work has barely been noticed inShamsheraand Ranveer Singhs experience asJayeshbhai Jordaar flopped too. Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawanda delivered the numbers, but not much else. However ,veteran Anil Kapoor hauled rickety vehicles like TarandJugg Jeeyo jugon his aging shoulders and director Prakash Jha surprised everyone with his believable turn as a daily gamble in Matto Ki Saikil. Without forgetting the heartbreaking performance of Amitabh Bachchan inGoodbyeand uunchai.

Anil Kapoor in Jug Jugg Jeeyo

On the other end of the spectrum, Ayushmann Khurrana, who emerged as the face of the new age man, also had a bad run and critics began to question whether his success was boosted by film-based cinema. problems or its performance. Rajkummar Rao surprised with some of his picks, but despite his poor box office luck, he stayed on the good side of critics with compelling performances in Badhaai Doand Monica, oh my darling.Meanwhile, Vijay Verma grew in stature with a poor performance indarlings.

The focus on female characters took center stage, and actresses got better roles. Alia Bhatt delivered both the numbers and critical acclaim with Gangubai Kathiawadiand Darlings, and happily played the damsel in distress in brahmastra. Shefali Shah also had a terrific year with a string of powerful performances dominated by Jalsa.Huma Qureshi caught the eye as the mercurial Monica and Taapsee Pannu continued to excel in complex roles.

A wave of boycotts



Playing the super censor, a section of social media trolls waged a boycott campaign against certain films based on songs, the color and texture of the main actors’ outfits, beards or alleged political statements and leanings. of the movie. Advait Chandan, director of Lal Singh Chadha, claims he was told people were being paid to troll Aamir Khan’s star. Pejoratives like Urduwood and Tukde Tukde Gang were thrown at an industry known for bolstering syncretic culture after independence.

Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha

There’s no way to judge how badly business has been affected by this, but the boycott trend has spread negativity about the entertainment industry which was already reeling from the side effects of the pandemic.

Small screen, big impact



With less pressure to negotiate, streaming platforms have delivered some gems. However, the quality/quantity ratio was still very low. While jalsa, Monica, oh my darling, Cherish, Qala, Jaadugar, Jogi,and Vagueimpressed with their execution of ideas, the likes ofLapeta Buckle,CuttputliGovinda Naam Meraand Plan A Plan Bmade them look like a dumping ground for mediocre materials from A-grade production houses.

A still from Qala

growing gap



Like the fashion world, the film industry is increasingly wary of film critics and journalists, and is engaging with influencers to promote word-of-mouth on social media. At press shows and press conferences, there are more YouTubers than movie critics. It seems that the directors are not interested in a serious debate about their film, but it will affect the study of Hindi cinema for decades to come. Preferring comedy to serious discussion when promoting a film reflects the frivolous approach of the biggest names in the industry towards the medium, says Brahmatmaj who wrote an open letter to Rohit Shetty, the filmmaker whoseCircuswill bring down the curtains of a disappointing year.