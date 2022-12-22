Bollywood stars Amit Sadh, Ravie Dubey and musician Leslee Lewis inspire students





Parul University, a leading name in higher education in India, hosted the Vadodara Conclave of IIMUN (International Indian Movement for the Unification of Nations), which was graced by well-known Bollywood faces , including Amit Sadh, Ravie Dubey; and singer, songwriter and music producer, Leslee Lewis on its sprawling campus. The eventful evening was filled with words of inspiration for young minds by Amit Sadh and Ravie Dubey, including a thrilling performance and interpretations by Leslee Lewis. With over 15,000 College Hair students in attendance, Ravie Dubey, who was also the host of the event, highlighted the importance of initiatives such as IIMUN, which has worked for 10 years to bring together the best minds from all walks of life to engage young minds in widespread conversations about culture, politics, art and society from a well-curated Indian perspective. The IIMUN Vadodara Conclave proved to be an impactful event to inspire the students of Parul University to become global citizens with an Indian mindset, reflecting the speakers’ journey in navigating life, overcoming challenges and building resilience. Amit Sadh, a famous actor in Hindi film industry known for his roles in highly rated films such as Kai Po Che!, emphasized the importance of keeping one’s value system and following a passion to achieve goals. He said, “Mujhe lagta hai ki (I think) values ​​bahut (are very) important hai. The first step [is] keep these values…I think one of the great gifts we have in this beautiful country [is] it’s valued, so keep ’em [is the] first step.” Additionally, the actor, who has made a name for his passionate on-screen performances, on an uplifting note for the student, added, “The most important thing is passion. You have to follow your passion. Don’t let anyone hold you back.” Adding the need to be resilient in the face of challenges, he said, “Being resilient means having no fear, having no fear and yeh to zaroor shuna hoga (you must have heard) never giving up. Never give up; in short, these three words have changed my life. So i just hope aap log life mein kisi cheez se bhi joojh rahe hain, lad rahe hain ya ghabra rahe hain (whatever situation you are facing in your life whether you are fighting them or being bullied by them), I hope aap apni takat khud scourge (you become your source of strength) [be] because you are powerful. Leaving the students with food for thought, Amit said, “Mai aapko 10 shabd de raha hun, aap inn 10 shabd ke bare mein sochenge, yeh aapka homework hai (I give you all 10 words, you will think about these 10 words, it will be your homework). Aap apni diary mein iske bare mein essay likhenge jab bhi aapko waqt mile (you write an essay on them in your diary when you have time); pehla shabd hai (first word is) respect, dusra shabd hai (second word is) understanding, teesra shabd hai (third word is) loyalty, chautha (fourth) [word is] peace, fifth [word is] harmony sixth [word is] laugh, seventh [word is] love eight [word is] goal, ninth [word is] good intentions and tenth [word is] good deed. On the other hand, one of the most eminent singers and music composers in the Indian film industry, Leslee Lewis captivated the audience with her stellar performance which garnered standing ovations. Previewing her debut independent solo album, “The White Album,” and introducing her band members, Leslee sang the unplugged version of “Tere Bina love” and “Paas Aao Na,” her last two for the first time. songs. Parul University seeks to encourage students to pursue their unique dreams through various educational, personality, and skill development opportunities. The university offers a wide range of degree, undergraduate and postgraduate courses in various disciplines and promotes holistic learning through its 250 specially designed and industry-relevant courses in the fields of engineering, science applications, commerce, computer applications, applied sciences, commerce, arts. , fine arts, library science, health administration, public health, professional studies, pharmacy, physiotherapy, Ayurvedic, homeopathy, nursing, architecture, agriculture, social work, design, law, management, as well as business administration.

