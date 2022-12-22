Mike Hodges, director of ‘Flash Gordon’ and ‘Get Carter,’ dies at 90 : NPR







Myung Jung Kim/AP

Myung Jung Kim/AP LONDON British filmmaker Mike Hodges, who directed gangland thriller ‘Get Carter’ and cult sci-fi classic ‘Flash Gordon’, has died. He was 90 years old.

Hodges died at his home in the county of Dorset in south-west England on Saturday, his friend and former producer Mike Kaplan told British media on Wednesday. No cause of death was given. Born in the English port city of Bristol in 1932, Hodges trained as an accountant and served two years of compulsory military service aboard a Royal Navy minesweeper, visiting impoverished coastal communities across England. . “For two years my middle-class eyes have witnessed horrific poverty and deprivation of which I was unaware before,” he wrote in a letter to the Guardian earlier this year. The experience influenced his first feature film, the 1971 thriller “Get Carter,” which he wrote and directed. It starred Michael Caine as a gangster who returns to his hometown of Newcastle on the trail of his brother’s killers. Known for its unwavering violence, North East England locations and jazz score, it is considered a British classic. Caine also starred in Hodges’ 1972 crime comedy “Pulp.” Hodges then directed the 1974 sci-fi thriller “The Terminal Man,” starring George Segal as a scientist who becomes violent after the implantation of electrodes in his brain. “Flash Gordon”, made amid the sci-fi deluge sparked by the success of “Star Wars”, was released in 1980. A campy game inspired by 1930s adventure comics, pop music videos and cinema an expressionist, he was a hit in Britain and gained an international cult following. Hodges’ 1985 sci-fi comedy “Morons from Outer Space” was less successful. His 1980s films also included “A Prayer for the Dying”, starring Mickey Rourke as a former IRA militant, and “Black Rainbow” with Rosanna Arquette as a psychic medium targeted by a killer. Hodges enjoyed late-career success with the 1998 drama “Croupier,” which gave Clive Owen his international breakout role as a croupier in a London casino. The film initially failed in the UK, but received rave reviews in the US and became a hit. Owen also starred in Hodges’ last film “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead”, released in 2003. Actor Brian Blessed, who starred in ‘Flash Gordon’, told the BBC that Hodges had “a very powerful personality and a happy, joyful, bright imagination”. Hodges is survived by his wife, Carol Laws, his sons Ben and Jake, and several grandchildren.

