‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ review: A long-delayed animated sequel lands mostly on its feet

Coming 11 years after its first film and 18 after its introduction to the Shrek franchise, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish brings a playful quality to the animated feline as well as a deeper message. When it comes to long-delayed sequels, it’s wise to be careful what you wish for, but overall the movie manages to land nimbly on its feet. Admittedly, it’s debatable if there was a need for another movie (probably not), but tasked with doing it, it’s at least energetic and mildly fun. Once again, drawing heavily on storybook lore, the premise implies that the fearless hero (again voiced by Antonio Banderas) has exhausted eight of his nine lives (I’m not really a mathematician, says he when informed of the situation), which might suggest dialing a number. he returns to the dangerous cape and sword. Unfazed, Puss confronts a fearsome wolf (Narcos Wagner Moura) who sends him on a retreat, setting him on a quest to locate the Wishing Star, whose power will grant him the ability to reclaim his lost lives and, theoretically, his bravado and his mojo. In between, Puss gets a taste of what it’s like to be a rescue cat, complete with the indignities of communal feeding and litter boxes. For cat lovers, these scenes will pack an extra comedic punch, even if they drag on a bit too long before moving on to the larger plot. Along the way, Puss reunites with her love interest Kittie Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault), with whom things ultimately end badly; and picks up an unnamed dog they call Perrito (Harvey Guilln from What We Do in the Shadows) who thinks everything is fine no matter how bad the circumstances may appear. In addition to keeping the wolf at bay, Puss faces some serious competition for the star, including Goldilocks (Florence Pugh), whose relationship with the three bears takes another unexpected turn in this tale; and Big Jack Horner (John Mulaney), who has outlived his good boy days and become ruthless when it comes to getting what he wants. Directed by Joel Crawford with co-director Januel Mercado (who worked together on The Croods: A New Age) from a script by Paul Fisher and Tommy Swerdlow, The Last Wish perhaps inevitably feels a little too chaotic by locations, with all interested parties drawn from fairy tales participating in the hunt, each with their own motivations. Still, there’s a sweetness to its underlying argument about making the most of the life (or lives) you have, even without the feline cushion when it comes to cheating death. The animation, of course, allows key characters to pick up where they left off, though the long lag between films feels like a tacit admission that Puss in Boots was always better suited to the comic co-star role and could be a little thin when pushed into the center spotlight. Still, if watching Puss in Boots again as he chases more lives isn’t quite a ticket to happily ever after, all things considered, it’s not a bad way for a family to kill about 100 minutes. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hits US theaters on December 21. Its PG rated.

