It’s probably not fair, this season in particular, to back down from revamping a classic. A Christmas Carol,” for one, has been retold and retold countless times, and who among us won’t jump at the chance to watch The Muppets or Bill Murray do their version of Dickens.
1952 film by Akira Kurosawa Ikiru has nothing to do with the holidays, but is also about the belated redemption of an old man whose awakening comes amidst gently falling snow. There is good reason to think that Ikiru, with its sublime sense of grief and compassion and its astonishing change of perspective in the third act, should be staged and reenacted every year as A Christmas Carol”, to awaken our Ikiru, after all, is inspired by Leo Tolstoy’s The Death of Ivan Ilyich’s Existentialism at Death’s Door.
And yet, I can’t help but get a bah prank welling up in me because of Oliver Hermanus’ cool and stylish remake of Ikiru, Life. The film, written by Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro, is a fine piece of work and finely acted, especially Bill Nighy, who plays a British civil servant named Mr. Williams.
But hey, it’s an inalienable right that if your heart belongs to a movie, you can watch any remake with skepticism. My grip on Ikiru (which translates to To Live) is perhaps too tight to loosen that bias and embrace that unbiased, eminently British spin on almost hallowed cinematic ground. But I found it too well arranged, too neatly composed to record much more than a pale reflection.
The first thing you notice about Living is its very stylish photography. Hermanus, the South African filmmaker of last year’s striking apartheid-era drama, Moffie, and its cinematographer, Jamie D. Ramsay, open the film with a chorus of bowler hats and pinstripe suits on a train platform outside London in 1953. As exquisite as the images are, their beauty formal reinforces the feeling that Living” is more content with a shrewd elimination from everyday life than seriously reckoning with it.
Of course, no one is repressive like Ishiguro, author of The Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go. In moving Ikiru to mid-century England, he tackled a traditional notion of kindness and a classic sense of Britishness. We are introduced to this world not by Mr. Williams, but by a new recruit named Peter Wakeling (Alex Sharp) in the public works department. This is where Mr. Williams quietly reigns over a hushed corner of sprawling bureaucracy and red tape skyscrapers. On the train platform, fellow veterans allude to the gravity Peter is getting into. After talking a little too enthusiastically, we advise not to have too much fun and to laugh, rather like in church.
Much the same could be said of Living, more of a museum piece than its title suggests. Inside the Public Works office, Mr. Williams is bent over papers that are either being transferred to another department or added to the pile. We can keep it here, he said. No harm done.
It’s striking to hear Nighy’s dull voice and to see his stiff mannerisms. Ironically, his best performances are much more vibrant than his in Living. But Nighy has impressively emptied himself of the wit and charm that usually comes naturally from him, adding tension to Living. We know that deep down there is a more animated soul in Mr. Williams.
When Mr. Williams is diagnosed with fatal cancer and has months to live, the way Hermanus and Ishiguro play the scene couldn’t be in starker contrast to Kurosawa. In Ikiru, Takashi Shimura’s Kanji Watanabe is told by a doctor that it’s just an ulcer, a lie he and we know is a cover for stomach cancer. Despair is written on Shimura’s face. In Living, the doctor gives it directly and unemotionally. It’s never easy, that, he said. Absolutely, says Mr. Williams.
He is, as his younger and livelier colleague Margaret Harris (Aimee Lou Wood) later describes her impression of him, somehow dead but not dead. With his life having an expiration date, Mr. Williams slowly begins to shake off his habits of propriety. A gentleman, he said with some regret, is what I wanted to be.
In stolen moments with Margaret, he begins to capture his last bits of life. It is here that one would expect most modern tales of Ikiru to slip into sentimentality. Living’s Dryness,” to its credit, avoids those pitfalls and overall cut Kurosawa’s story down to a more focused 102 minutes. But there’s an outdated void in Living that doesn’t entirely dissipate even in its most moving scenes.When Mr Williams devotes himself to seeing through a local playground his first and last attempt to do something lasting outside of the daily routine, the crescendo is again both moving and disturbing .leaves you with a melancholy perplexity: why does it take death to allow someone to really live?
Living, a release of Sony Pictures Classics, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for certain suggestive content and smoking. Duration: 102 minutes. Two out of four stars.