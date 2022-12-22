Bollywood roundup: Gauri Khan, Rohit Pathak, Farhan Akhtar, and many more…

Gauri Khan gives insight into KJo’s remodeled home

Mumbai– Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan, who is also the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has redesigned director-producer Karan Johar’s home in Mumbai. Taking her followers inside KJo’s renovated home, Gauri recently posted a short video of the interiors to her Instagram account.

The video begins with KJo and Gauri sitting on blue and white sofas, a center table is placed in front of them with a lamp under the round, wired table. A huge potted plant stood between the sofas near an open window.

The house also has a wall with the word “Johar” written on it. A narrow cupboard with plants and a lamp was also seen in the clip. It’s safe to say that KJo’s house looks a lot like the sets of “Koffee With Karan” – a chat show started and hosted by him.

Karan can be heard saying in the video, “Welcome home Gauri, all thanks to you. Love it, love it. I can’t wait to move in.

Captioning the video, Gauri wrote, “One of my dearest projects, this one was dear to me because of everything it brought with it and of course it represents the OG in the world of glamor – @karanjohar”.

Rohit Pathak to Play Antagonist in Balakrishna’s ‘Veera Simha Reddy’

Mumbai– Actor Rohit Pathak, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Dharavi Bank’ and is known for his work in southern films such as ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’, ‘Bakrid’, ‘Seetimaarr’, ‘Sita’ and ‘The Warrior’, will be seen playing a negative character in mega star Balakrishna’s ‘Veera Simha Reddy’.

Shedding light on his role, he said, “I play a leading role in this film in a negative hue. This character gives a new arc to the film in terms of climax. It is a revenge action drama where mister Balakrishna plays a dual role.

The film also stars Duniya Vijay, Lal, Shruti Hassan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Honey Rose.

Sharing his experience working with Balakrishna, he said, “Balakrishna sir is a mass artist. Every southern star has their own massive fan base. One thing I noticed about him is that once after he comes on set, he never rests or goes back to his vanity unless it’s a bundle. He used to be fully active all the time. When I met him I was overwhelmed to know that he knew me despite being such an experienced performer and called me to sit next to him. He needs no introduction but shows up anyway, engages in conversation and treats with the utmost respect.

The actor further mentioned how his work in South Indian cinema has brought him recognition, “I got appreciation from my first South Indian film ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’ and then later people started to recognize me which got me more big roles and projects in south and pan India too.It changed the course of my acting career because the Hindi dubbed version of the film also been much watched and praised.

He added: “It has helped me in both industries. Aaya tha mein hindi me kaam karne par south ki film ne mujhe hindi industry me pehchan di hindi industry.) It motivates you to do more and when you see yourself working with such southern superstars, out of nowhere. Talent gives more work and recognition.

Farhan Akhtar writes heartfelt note of appreciation for Cristiano Ronaldo

Mumbai– Farhan Akhtar wrote a heartfelt note for Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo on social media. The Bollywood actor-filmmaker says Ronaldo brought the game to life.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a long note appreciating Ronaldo and his work. He also shared a photo of the footballer alongside the note.

He wrote: “This is a message of appreciation from @cristianoRonaldo. This guy gave his life to the game, set standards of skill, athleticism and fitness that most sports people can only fantasize about.

“It’s so easy to tear someone down at a time when they stop behaving like robots and display human emotion. It’s so easy to forget how lucky we were to see them wear the beautiful play taken to a whole new level through pure commitment, sacrifice, hard work and constant improvement through self-analysis.

“It annoys me to see commentators criticizing him and talking about him as a has-been. None of them could last a day in his place… I don’t know the guy but I know the Watching him play made me happy.Even when he played against teams I supported…I hope he knows what he means to the millions of people who feel the same as me.

Ronaldo’s match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to an end after Portugal lost in the quarter-finals.

Speaking of Farhan, he’s set to do “Jee Le Zara,” which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif.

Kiara shares how ‘3 Idiots’ helped convince her parents to let her join Bollywood

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has revealed that it was filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s film ‘3 Idiots’ that convinced her parents to let her join Hindi cinema.

In the special episode “Govinda Naam Mera” of “The Kapil Sharma Show”, which will feature Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Renuka Sahane, Viraj Ghelani and director Shashank Khaitan, Kiara will share how she got into the showbiz business.

She shares, “It is very natural for parents to worry about their children wanting to try their luck in the film industry. Considering they are not from the industry, they were afraid for me and worried about my safety.

“They wanted me to try something other than this job. But they always knew acting was something I really wanted to do in my life. I remember I was in school when dad and I went to see 3 Idiots and you know, they say movies aren’t just entertainment, but the message they convey can touch lives people.

The actress added, “And 3 idiots worked magic on my dad and he agreed to support me on this journey. I would really like to thank Raju sir for making such an amazing movie.

“The Kapil Sharma Show” airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (IANS)