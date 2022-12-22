Oscars 2023 shortlists for 95th Academy Awards revealed – The Hollywood Reporter

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday unveiled its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories, including documentary and international features as well as documentary shorts, makeup and hair styling, original music, an original song, an animated short, a live action short, sound and visual effects.

Fifteen international feature films advanced, out of which films from 92 eligible countries and regions. The list includes close (Belgium), Decision to leave (South Korea), In the west, nothing is new (Germany), Alexander G. Iñarritu’s bardo (Mexico) and joylandwhich gives Pakistan its first shortlisted film in the category.

India’s international entry, Last cinema session, also made this list, while another Indian film, RRR, made the shortlist for their energetic song “Naatu Naatu.” In the west, nothing is new was also shortlisted for makeup and hair, score, sound and visual effects.

This year, 144 feature documentaries were eligible, and 15 advanced, including All that breathes, fire of love and Lunar Reverie (which also made the shortlist in the sound category). Among the more surprising omissions was the Mars Rover doc. good night Oppy. The members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees for the documentary feature film as well as the documentary short film (15 films were shortlisted among 98 qualified short films).

Fifteen advanced scores out of 147 eligible titles; music branch members vote to determine the shortlist and nominees. The list includes several former Oscar winners, including five-time Oscar winner John Williams for The Fablemans (with 53 nominations, Williams is the most nominated living person), Ludwig Göransson for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Hildur Gudnadóttir for Sarah Polley women who talk (his second film, Todd Field’s deposit, failed this trick); and Alexandre Desplat for Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio was also selected for his song “Ciao Papa” and sound.)

During this time, 15 songs will advance from the 81 eligible songs, with members of the music branch also selecting these nominees. The shortlist includes star power like Rihanna, for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Lady Gaga, for “Hold My Hand” by Top Gun: Maverick; and Taylor Swift, for “Carolina” by Where the Crawdads sing.

The sound branch, which selects shortlisted films and nominees in the sound category, reinstated its shortlist and shortlist a year ago. Branch members will be able to view clips from each of the 10 pre-selected films beginning January 12 in the San Francisco Bay Area, followed by New York, London and Los Angeles.

Among those to watch is two-time Oscar winner Andy Nelson, who with 22 Oscar nominations holds the record for most names in the sound category and is currently tied with Randy Newman for third most. number of names among living people. This year, his sound work is preselected in three films: Babylon the Batman and Elvis.

The VFX shortlist, selected by the VFX Branch Executive Committee, includes the presumed favorite Avatar: The Way of the Water and nine additional films, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Top Gun: Maverick. The 10 shortlisted titles will be showcased at VFX branches on January 14, including clips from the films and interviews with the nominees, before branch members vote on the five nominees.

The branch of make-up artists and hairstylists of the Academy will also participate in a bake-off, scheduled for January 15, during which members of the branch are invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists of each of the 10 films. preselected.

The shortlists also include 15 live action shorts (of the 200 qualified for consideration) and 15 animated shorts (81 qualified). Members of the Animated Shorts and Feature Films, Directors, Producers and Writers sections vote to determine the shortlist and nominees.

Voting for the nominations takes place from January 12-17 and the nominations will be announced on January 24. The 95th Academy Awards are set to be held March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Full lists follow. (Read The Hollywood Reporter rewards expert Scott Feinberg’s analysis here.)

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

anything that breathes

All the beauty and bloodshed

bad ax

Children of the mist

Descending

fire of love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a journey, a song

hidden letters

A house made of shards

The Janes

Last return flight

Lunar Reverie

Navalny

Retrograde

The territory

SHORT DOCUMENTARY

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola can you hear us? Voice from a Plantation Jail

As far as they can run

The Elephant Whisperers

The flag makers

Happiness is £4million

Grounding

Hold Moses

How do you measure a year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

nuisance bear

shut up and paint

stranger at the door

38 in the Garden

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Austria, Corset

Belgium, close

Cambodia, Return to Seoul

Denmark, holy spider

France, Saint-Omer

Germany, In the west, nothing is new

India, Last movie session

Ireland, The quiet girl

Mexico, Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths

Morocco, The blue caftan

Pakistan, joyland

Poland, HEY

South Korea, Decision to leave

Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy

MAKEUP AND HAIR

In the west, nothing is new

amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blond

Future Crimes

Elvis

Emancipation

The whale

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SHEET)

In the west, nothing is new

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Dedication

don’t worry darling

Everything everywhere all at once

The Fabelmans

Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

Nope

She said

The female king

women who talk

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Time to amsterdam

“Nothing’s Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of the Water

“Get me up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“It’s a Life” Everything everywhere all at once

“Hello Dad” from Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

“Until You’re Home” from A man called Otto

“Naatu Naatu” by RRR

“My Mind and Me” from Selena Gomez: my mind and me

“Good Afternoon” from Fiery

“Applause” from say it like a woman

“Get up” from Until

“Hold my hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Dust and Ashes” from The voice of dust and ash

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads sing

“New Body Rumba” from White noise

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

black slide

The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse

The beginner

The flying sailor

The garbage collector

ice cream vendors

The weather is nice, here

More than I want to remember

My year of dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steak house

LIVE SHORT FILM

Fifteen films will advance in the Live Action Short Film category for the 95th Academy Awards. Two hundred qualified films in the category. Members of the Animated Shorts and Feature Films, Directors, Producers and Writers sections vote to determine the shortlist and nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

All in favor

almost home

An Irish goodbye

Ivalued

Students

The lonely wolf

Nakam

Night walk

plastic killer

The red suitcase

The right words

sidereal

The treatment

Where are you now

Workshop

HIS

In the west, nothing is new

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything everywhere all at once

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

Lunar Reverie

Top Gun: Maverick

VISUAL EFFECTS

In the west, nothing is new

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick