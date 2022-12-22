Entertainment
Oscars 2023 shortlists for 95th Academy Awards revealed – The Hollywood Reporter
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday unveiled its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories, including documentary and international features as well as documentary shorts, makeup and hair styling, original music, an original song, an animated short, a live action short, sound and visual effects.
Fifteen international feature films advanced, out of which films from 92 eligible countries and regions. The list includes close (Belgium), Decision to leave (South Korea), In the west, nothing is new (Germany), Alexander G. Iñarritu’s bardo (Mexico) and joylandwhich gives Pakistan its first shortlisted film in the category.
India’s international entry, Last cinema session, also made this list, while another Indian film, RRR, made the shortlist for their energetic song “Naatu Naatu.” In the west, nothing is new was also shortlisted for makeup and hair, score, sound and visual effects.
This year, 144 feature documentaries were eligible, and 15 advanced, including All that breathes, fire of love and Lunar Reverie (which also made the shortlist in the sound category). Among the more surprising omissions was the Mars Rover doc. good night Oppy. The members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees for the documentary feature film as well as the documentary short film (15 films were shortlisted among 98 qualified short films).
Fifteen advanced scores out of 147 eligible titles; music branch members vote to determine the shortlist and nominees. The list includes several former Oscar winners, including five-time Oscar winner John Williams for The Fablemans (with 53 nominations, Williams is the most nominated living person), Ludwig Göransson for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Hildur Gudnadóttir for Sarah Polley women who talk (his second film, Todd Field’s deposit, failed this trick); and Alexandre Desplat for Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio was also selected for his song “Ciao Papa” and sound.)
During this time, 15 songs will advance from the 81 eligible songs, with members of the music branch also selecting these nominees. The shortlist includes star power like Rihanna, for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Lady Gaga, for “Hold My Hand” by Top Gun: Maverick; and Taylor Swift, for “Carolina” by Where the Crawdads sing.
The sound branch, which selects shortlisted films and nominees in the sound category, reinstated its shortlist and shortlist a year ago. Branch members will be able to view clips from each of the 10 pre-selected films beginning January 12 in the San Francisco Bay Area, followed by New York, London and Los Angeles.
Among those to watch is two-time Oscar winner Andy Nelson, who with 22 Oscar nominations holds the record for most names in the sound category and is currently tied with Randy Newman for third most. number of names among living people. This year, his sound work is preselected in three films: Babylon the Batman and Elvis.
The VFX shortlist, selected by the VFX Branch Executive Committee, includes the presumed favorite Avatar: The Way of the Water and nine additional films, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Top Gun: Maverick. The 10 shortlisted titles will be showcased at VFX branches on January 14, including clips from the films and interviews with the nominees, before branch members vote on the five nominees.
The branch of make-up artists and hairstylists of the Academy will also participate in a bake-off, scheduled for January 15, during which members of the branch are invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists of each of the 10 films. preselected.
The shortlists also include 15 live action shorts (of the 200 qualified for consideration) and 15 animated shorts (81 qualified). Members of the Animated Shorts and Feature Films, Directors, Producers and Writers sections vote to determine the shortlist and nominees.
Voting for the nominations takes place from January 12-17 and the nominations will be announced on January 24. The 95th Academy Awards are set to be held March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
Full lists follow. (Read The Hollywood Reporter rewards expert Scott Feinberg’s analysis here.)
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
anything that breathes
All the beauty and bloodshed
bad ax
Children of the mist
Descending
fire of love
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a journey, a song
hidden letters
A house made of shards
The Janes
Last return flight
Lunar Reverie
Navalny
Retrograde
The territory
SHORT DOCUMENTARY
American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
Anastasia
Angola can you hear us? Voice from a Plantation Jail
As far as they can run
The Elephant Whisperers
The flag makers
Happiness is £4million
Grounding
Hold Moses
How do you measure a year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
nuisance bear
shut up and paint
stranger at the door
38 in the Garden
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Argentina, Argentina, 1985
Austria, Corset
Belgium, close
Cambodia, Return to Seoul
Denmark, holy spider
France, Saint-Omer
Germany, In the west, nothing is new
India, Last movie session
Ireland, The quiet girl
Mexico, Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths
Morocco, The blue caftan
Pakistan, joyland
Poland, HEY
South Korea, Decision to leave
Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy
MAKEUP AND HAIR
In the west, nothing is new
amsterdam
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Blond
Future Crimes
Elvis
Emancipation
The whale
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SHEET)
In the west, nothing is new
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Dedication
don’t worry darling
Everything everywhere all at once
The Fabelmans
Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads
Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro
Nope
She said
The female king
women who talk
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
“Time to amsterdam
“Nothing’s Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of the Water
“Get me up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“It’s a Life” Everything everywhere all at once
“Hello Dad” from Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro
“Until You’re Home” from A man called Otto
“Naatu Naatu” by RRR
“My Mind and Me” from Selena Gomez: my mind and me
“Good Afternoon” from Fiery
“Applause” from say it like a woman
“Get up” from Until
“Hold my hand” from Top Gun: Maverick
“Dust and Ashes” from The voice of dust and ash
“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads sing
“New Body Rumba” from White noise
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
black slide
The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse
The beginner
The flying sailor
The garbage collector
ice cream vendors
The weather is nice, here
More than I want to remember
My year of dicks
New Moon
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It
Passenger
Save Ralph
Sierra
Steak house
LIVE SHORT FILM
Fifteen films will advance in the Live Action Short Film category for the 95th Academy Awards. Two hundred qualified films in the category. Members of the Animated Shorts and Feature Films, Directors, Producers and Writers sections vote to determine the shortlist and nominees.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
All in favor
almost home
An Irish goodbye
Ivalued
Students
The lonely wolf
Nakam
Night walk
plastic killer
The red suitcase
The right words
sidereal
The treatment
Where are you now
Workshop
HIS
In the west, nothing is new
Avatar: The Way of the Water
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything everywhere all at once
Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro
Lunar Reverie
Top Gun: Maverick
VISUAL EFFECTS
In the west, nothing is new
Avatar: The Way of the Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets
Jurassic World Dominion
Nope
Thirteen Lives
Top Gun: Maverick
