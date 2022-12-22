Maui County hotels lead the state in average daily rate, but no occupancy for November 2022: Maui Now

Maui Hotels Performance November 2022. Source: Hawaii Tourism Authority

Maui County hotels led the state in November 2022 with revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $351 and average daily rate (ADR) of $538, but occupancy lagged at 65.2%, according to the Hawaii Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Maui County’s RevPAR is up 30% from November 2019, but only 1% from a year ago.

Maui County’s average daily rate is up nearly 50% from 2019, but only 1.4% from a year ago.

Maui County’s occupancy is down 10 percentage points from 2019, but only 0.3 percentage points from a year ago.

The Mauis luxury resort area of ​​Wailea had a RevPAR of $502 (+2.1% from 2021, +8% from 2019), with an ADR of $857 (+10.6% from 2021, +55.2% compared to 2019) and an occupancy rate of 58.6% (-4.9 percentage points compared to 2021, -25.6 percentage points compared to 2019).

The Lahaina/Kanapali/Kapalua region posted a RevPAR of $316 (+9.0% vs 2021, +46.9% vs 2019), an ADR of $471 (+8.1% vs 2021, +57.9% vs 2019) and an occupancy rate of 67% (+0.5 percentage point compared to 2021, -5.0 percentage point compared to 2019).

Hawaii hotels statewide reported higher revenue per available room and higher average daily rate and occupancy in November 2022 compared to November 2021. Compared to November 2019 before the pandemic, the Statewide ADR and RevPAR were also higher, but occupancy was lower in November 2022.

Statewide RevPAR in November 2022 was $243 (+22.4%), with an ADR of $345 (+3.6%) and an occupancy rate of 70.5% ( + 10.8 percentage points) compared to November 2021.

Compared to November 2019, RevPAR increased by 17.9%, thanks to an increase in ADR (+32.3%) which compensated for the decrease in the occupancy rate (-8.6 percentage points) .

The reports’ findings used data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For November, the survey included 153 properties representing 46,264 rooms, or 83.7% of all lodging properties with 20 or more rooms in the Hawaiian Islands, including those with full service, limited service and hotels. in joint ownership. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

Hawaii hotel room revenue statewide totaled $403.7 million (+21.9% from 2021, +21.2% from 2019) in November. Room demand was 1.2 million nights (+17.6% vs 2021, -8.4% vs 2019) and room supply 1.7 million nights (-0.4% vs. 2021, +2.8% vs. 2019).

Kauai hotels achieved a RevPAR of $273 (+22.4% vs. 2021, +47.5% vs. 2019), with an ADR of $364 (+13.2% vs. 2021, +47.0% compared to 2019) and an occupancy rate of 75.1% (+5.6%) points vs 2021, +0.2 point vs 2019).

Hawaii Island hotels reported RevPAR at $266 (+10.0% vs. 2021, +43.7% vs. 2019), with ADR at $372 (+7.2% compared to 2021, +52.5% compared to 2019) and an occupancy of 71.4% (+1.8 percentage points compared to 2021, -4.3 percentage points compared to 2019).

Oahu Hotels reported RevPAR of $186 (+54.5% vs 2021, -0.5% vs 2019) in November, ADR of $259 (+14.8% vs 2021, +13.4% compared to 2019) and an occupancy rate of 71.9% (+18.5). percentage points compared to 2021, -10.1 percentage points compared to 2019).

Tables of hotel performance statistics, including the data presented in the report, can be viewed online at:https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/research/infrastructure-research/.