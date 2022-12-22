End of year | The Big Bollywood Controversies of 2022

As 2022 draws to a close, Bollywood has seen more controversy than success this year. If the industry ever came out of a plot (it doesn’t seem so far-fetched now, does it?) it could make a great movie with all the drama brewing around it.

Well, until Dharma does some B Town Karma 2022 drama, let us bring you up to speed on all the major controversies 2022 has thrown at our beloved industries!

Ranveer Singh’s Daring Photoshoot



Credit: AP/PTI Photo

What is Ranveer Singh if not unpredictable? The actor recently went nude for the Paper magazine cover photo and while he was certainly eye candy to many, many people seemed to be having a hard time digesting his new look. A Mumbai-based lawyer even filed a complaint against the Bajirao Mastani actor for hurting” the feelings of women in general.

The actor later told Mumbai police that one of the widely shared photographs had been tampered with.

Well, bad luck for Ranveer. People always seem to have something to say about his dress sense, no matter what he’s wearing (or not).

‘Bhagwa’ bikini – ‘Pathan’



Credit: IANS Photo

While the whole country is rather looking forward to the SRKs Pathane on the air, the film started making headlines even before its release. The song Rank Besharam faced serious backlash, not for its lack of originality, masculine look or lazy pace, but for an orange bikini that Deepika Padukone can be seen wearing for barely ten seconds.

Most critics took the song name besharam (shamelessly) rang (color) at face value and assumed that the color orange (you-know-who’s favorite) was being criticized.

Also, SRK, a Muslim, holding Deepika dressed in Hindu saffron? Come on Bollywood, how dare you be so oblivious to the anti-national semiotics behind your choice of colors?

Triangle Jacqueline, Nora and Sukesh



Credit: IANS Photo

I did not watch Checkers against Ricky Bahl? No problem! Here’s a similar, spicier real-life drama that almost makes me numb for having had so much fun telling it. Long story short, –Sukesh Chandrashekhar is a known con artist who was arrested in the past for duping several prominent businessmen/politicians out of crores. He was again summoned by the ED this year. Soon after, Jacquelines’ name began to surface and her intimate photos with the accused went viral, which also drew the actress into the investigation.

It turns out that he had also gifted an expensive car to Nora Fatehi, which got her into the deal as well. While Sukesh is back in Tihar, Nora recently filed a defamation suit against Fernandez regarding the same matter.

Boycott “Brahmastra”



Credit: YouTube screenshot

Much has been said about this film and its missing lovestoriya element. However, shortly after the teaser was released, one particular scene where Ranbir could be seen entering a place of worship wearing shoes riled netizens, inviting the clichéd #boycott trend of 2022 its way. However, soon after, director Ayan Mukerji clarified that Ranbir was actually entering a durga puja pandal.

In addition to this, a 2011 video of the Sanju The actor talking about his love for beef went viral, after which the film’s lead couple were blocked from entering the Mahakaleshwar temple by massive bajrang dal and allied protesters.

It’s a 10 but he eats beef? It’s a no-go for saffronites.

“Kashmir Files”



Credit: YouTube screenshot

Vivek Agnihotris Kashmir Files is based on the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits that rocked the valley in the 1990s. Shortly after its release, the film garnered extreme reactions. Some of the audience praised it for showing the misery of Hindus in Kashmir while several others thought of it as a way to further stir up hatred among the already strained communities.

The film was even screened at the International Film Festival of India where one of the jury members, Nadav Lapir, called it unsuitable for any artistic screening. May God grant him wisdom was the response of Anupam Kher, one of the main actors of the film.

‘Laal Singh Chadha’



Credit: YouTube screenshot

Released in August 2022, Lal Singh Chadha crashed at the box office partly because Forrest Gump The Bollywood edition didn’t seem to engage audiences, but mostly because the 2015 controversy over lead actor Aamir Khan surfaced shortly after the film’s release.

In 2015, Aamir raised the issue of growing intolerance in the country. He said his ex-wife Kiran Rao had suggested they leave India given the growing intolerance. Not only did he face a lot of criticism when he made this statement, but the sudden appearance of his views cost him ratings.

Apart from that, a lawyer had even filed a case against the film for showing a “mentally retarded” person as part of the Indian army.

As if these issues weren’t enough to bombard the film, its “Puja paath is malaria, cause riots” dialogue garnered a lot of negative attention irritating Hindus and leading to #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trending on social media.

“Liger” financing survey



Credit: IANS Photo

Vijay Deverakonda’s debut in Bollywood liger not only turned out to be a total box office flop, but also drew an investigation from ED into its financing. The ED had filed a complaint under the PMLA against liger due to which the makers of the film as well as Devarakonda were questioned for several hours. A congressional leader claimed that the film received significant investment from several politicians as they used it as a way to convert black money into white money.

I guess this year was not just unlucky for industry veterans, but also for those who tried to prepare for it.

Richa chaddha – Galwan say hello



Credit: Twitter/@RichaChadha

It all started with Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi’s tweet We are fully ready to take over PoK from Pakistan. We are awaiting orders from the government. Sharing the tweet on her profile, Chaddha left netizens furious when she replied with a Galwan said hello, allegedly referring to the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley which claimed the lives of 20 soldiers. indians.

Chaddha has faced severe backlash from actors and politicians for disrespecting the armed forces. The tweet now remains deleted and the actress issued a public apology after the incident.

Akshay Kumar’s Vimal commercial



Credit: YouTube screenshot

Even though Kesari was the color of the year, Akshays ‘Zubaan Kesari’ failed to wow his fans when he joined the movement with SRK and Ajay Devgn as brand ambassador Vimal pan masala. Due to the backlash raksha bandhan actor received, he announced his resignation from the case.

I wish I had that kind of control over the type of movies the actor has been doing lately, because it sure looks like he could use a little guidance.

Sajid’s Bigg Boss Entrance



Credit: YouTube screenshot

Sajid Khan was one of the most prominent names to emerge during the #MeToo movement. After a long break in his career, the director’s appearance in the reality show Big Boss 16 infuriated many fans.

Calling himself the entertainment official, Sajid Khan said that this show would help him become a more humble and kind person. Someone needs to tell the guy that the journey to more humility starts with being humble.

Kichcha Sudeepa vs Ajay Devgn



Credit: AFP, DH Photo/BH Shivakumar

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa has fallen out with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn after he said at an event that Hindi is no longer a national language. To this, Devgn tweeted in Hindi that Hindi was, is and always will be our national language. Not only did the twitteratis lose their cool over Devgn’s tweet, but several politicians like Bommai and siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar jumped on the controversy the actors had already buried, asking the bollywood actor to respect linguistic diversity in India.

Phew! What a journey it has been for the Hindi film industry this year.

But then again, what is B-Town if not a series of controversies and (not so) gossip neatly concealed in the glitz and glamor of parties topped with a generous dose of censorship and politics!