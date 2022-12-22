Besharam Rang becomes the fastest Bollywood song to cross 100 million? Fans Of Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone Joke Promoting Pura Desh Me Laga Hua Hai





Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone flaunted their sexiest avatars in Besharam Rang. The first Pathaan song was not expected to land in national controversy. The MP’s Home Secretary objected to a woman in a saffron bikini and the idea of ​​a Muslim groping her! Since then there has been a lot of noise, but it seems that there is at least one positive result. In the past, we have seen a lot of Bollywood movies benefit from negativity. Padmaavat was one of those movies that created a massive uproar across the country. Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar also created huge buzz ahead of the release amidst controversies, though it failed massively on the content front. It looks like Besharam Rang-led Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have also found their blessing in disguise as the song becomes the fastest Bollywood track to cross 100 million. The news was shared by a Reddit user and Pathaan fans are getting the best possible reaction! A fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone reacted, Pura desh promotion main laga hua hai…sabke mehnat ka fal Another commented, people who wrote essays to try to discredit him by watching him multiple times also contributed to this milestone. eh eh. let’s go A Pathaan fan slammed T-Series by commenting, Considering the song didn’t have promoted commercials like Tseries songs, the numbers are great To those who doubt SRK’s intellect, he provoked keyboard warriors across the country to earn YouTube revenue and promote his movie lmaooo, a Shah Rukh Khan fan reacted. Besharam Rang becomes the fastest bollywood song to reach 100 million views… of BollyBlindsNGOssip Well, looks like Pathaan fans can call for celebrations! Meanwhile, a new song Jhoome Jo Pathaan was released today. It has also caused controversy as many claim it was copied from Sukhwinder Singh’s old song Karam ki Talwar-Arjun: The Warrior Prince. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates. Must Read: KRK compares Shah Rukh Khan to a TikTok star but slams threats against him: Tum Lukkho Ki Aukaat Nahi Hai SRK Ka Baal Bhi Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News

