Workers who picketed Jay-Z’s Oscars party win union contract at Chateau Marmont





Hotel workers at the famed Chateau Marmont voted unanimously to ratify their first union contract on Wednesday night. The iconic Hollywood hangout had been the target of a boycott campaign after the hotel abruptly laid off most of its employees with no severance pay and only a brief extension of health benefits at the start of the pandemic in 2020. Earlier this year, laid-off employees picketed the Oscars party hosted at the hotel by rapper Jay-Z. The new collective agreement takes effect immediately. It includes a 25% pay rise, a pension fund, free legal protections and services for immigrants, recognition of Juneteenth as a paid public holiday and other benefits, according to Unite Here Local 11, which represents workers. It’s a great deal and the workers are thrilled,” said Unite Here Local 11 Co-Chair Kurt Petersen. The new contract also provides workers with free family health insurance for anyone who spends 60 hours or more per month on the clock, which is standard at hotels represented by Unite Here. The union represents 32,000 employees at hotels, restaurants, airports, sports arenas and convention centers in Southern California and Arizona. “I am so proud that my colleagues and I can return to work at Château Marmont while providing a safe and dignified life for our families,” Walter Almendarez, a hunter at Château Marmont for 26 years, said in a statement. André Balazs, owner of Château Marmont, had previously fought to prevent his workers from unionizing. But in August, the hotel voluntarily recognized the union, and contract negotiations began that fall. Chateau Marmont is pleased to announce that it has signed a collective agreement with UNITE HERE Local 11, Balazs said in a statement. We believe this reinforces the foundation of the historic success of Les Châteaux: the hotel’s commitment to its guests and employees, both renowned for their loyalty and longevity. The long, non-union Chateau Marmont, which sits on a hill overlooking Sunset Boulevard, was originally an apartment complex in the 1920s before being converted into a hotel in 1931. It has been the favorite haunt of actors and celebrities, including Greta Garbo, Hunter S. Thompson, Howard Hughes, James Dean and Lindsay Lohan, and it’s also the hotel where John Belushi died of an overdose. The ratification of the collective agreement comes after years of unrest at the hotel. The hotel was accused of racial discrimination in a 2021 lawsuit filed by a former employee who said management primarily promoted white people to the most coveted positions while workers of color were stuck in lower-paying jobs and behind the scenes. A company spokesperson said the dispute was resolved in August. Last December, civil rights leaders held a vigil at the hotel, and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference echoed workers’ calls for celebrities to boycott the Chateau Marmont. Ultimately, the SCLC helped mediate the dispute, according to union and hotel officials. We acknowledge and thank the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Southern California, whose President and CEO, Pastor D. William Smart, Jr., brought the parties together earlier this year in the spirit of fellowship and cooperation, Balazs said in a statement. When workers return to Chateau Marmont after more than two years off work, union protections will likely create a fundamentally changed workplace. A Hollywood Reporter Article published in 2020 chronicled complaints from more than 30 hotel workers, including allegations of sexual misconduct. The new contract has very strong protections around panic buttons and reporting incidents of sexual harassment, Petersen said. More than anything, workers have a voice. Times writer Hugo Martin contributed to this report.

