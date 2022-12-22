CALLERI: Babylon puts dazzling spin on Hollywood’s silent film era | Night and day

JHollywood’s transition from the silent film era to the sound era has been chronicled many times, most delightfully by Singin In The Rain. The 1952 musical is a joyful acting and dancing celebration of how movies were made when the big movie studios held all the power.

There are strong beats from Singin In The Rain in Babylon, the new examination of silent films and the move to sound technology. Babylon is written and directed by Damien Chazelle, who doesn’t hesitate to portray the excesses that, for some, defined old Hollywood. These excesses include sex and drugs. Although there is no rock and roll, there is jazz, a lot.

Alcohol flows, even during Prohibition. The film begins in 1926.

If you’ve seen his La La Land, you’ll remember that Chazelle loves jazz. There’s a lot of that in Babylon, and the director uses it to help define another aspect of early cinema, the plague of racism in the world of film and music.

Babylon, playing in theaters, is a film that pushes the boundaries in terms of content. After a short introductory phase, the film focuses on a wild party that is an orgy on steroids. Sexual hijinks, booze, and drugs are limitless, and the moment an elephant is literally brought inside the mansion where the party is taking place, you’ll know immediately that this isn’t your ordinary peek at movie stars and their hangers.

This elephant is important to the story because a guy named Manny is hired to bring the animal to the house that belongs to Jack Conrad, a popular and prominent silent movie star. The urban Conrad (played wonderfully with delicious wonder by Brad Pitt) is famous for his parties and each one should surpass the one that came before it in terms of fun and debauchery.

Manuel Torres is a Mexican-American who knows the ins and outs of Los Angeles in the 1920s and wants to do something in film. He dreams of being an actor, but he ends up being Conrad’s personal assistant. It’s a spectacular entry point into the film industry for Torres, whom everyone calls Manny. He is superbly played by Diego Calva. As written by Chazelle, Manny was chosen to be the public’s guide to the money and craziness that Hollywood offered at the time.

The party, through which Chazelle follows a relentlessly moving camera, lasts around 20 minutes and not only introduces us to Conrad and Torres, but also highlights two other pivotal characters.

Nellie LaRoy (a sensationally good Margot Robbie) is an aspiring actress, who finds her way to partying, which makes her insanely happy. She has no connection except whoever is her drug supplier. Manny will fall in love with her.

The fourth main character is Elinor St. John, a powerful gossip columnist who wallows in sensationalism. She knows everyone and sees everything. And, if she doesn’t see it, Shell finds out. Jean Smart is fabulous as St. John.

Nellie finds her way onto a movie set, and in a breathless sequence, Chazelle whips up an action-crazed quilt that shows how he believes silent movies were made. Nellie is natural and a star is born. Manny works hard and decides that success for him means continuing to climb the studio production ladder. In one memorable and sublimely written scene, in a film filled with memorable scenes, Elinor has some great advice for Jack on what audiences want and what fame really means.

Babylon is riding the wave with a perfect pitch. Chazelle’s interpretation of the era may take some liberties, but he tells a fictional, albeit historically rooted, narrative that will ultimately celebrate the entirety of cinema with a dazzling journey through cinematic history. , which is billed as Stanley Kubricks fast-paced Star Gate sequence in 2001: A Space Odyssey. We also journey through the Los Angeles gutter of decadence with vampiric mob boss Tobey Maguires as our guide.

The story that revolves around Jack, Manny, Nellie and Elinor is 188 minutes long and I never felt its length. The film breathes. His cinema of bravery with imagination and depth. and spectacular production values. The film has its own telltale thrills and shocks for those who may have grown jaded by the similarity of much of the material that Hollywood shovels at moviegoers.

Chazelle tells a story of young people knocking on the door of what would become Hollywood’s Golden Age. Manny and Nellie are young and full of possibilities. They are at the beginning of a glorious era of filmed entertainment. Jack, who appears to be inspired by real-life silent film icon John Gilbert, whose career fizzled out when the sound came in, has had his day in the sun. He’s rich, but not angry. He’s smart, but not enough. A great note about his character is that he is eager to continue working in film. It is also painfully realistic.

Nellie, whose defective mind is both a blessing and a curse, struck me as Chazelles’ interpretation of Clara Bow, an epic silent film star known as It Girl. Like Nellie, Bow came from a fractured family and was sexually permissive. Her personality crossed the boundaries of the big screen, making her box office gold. Nellie also has that special something that the camera loves and captures.

Chazelle makes bold choices in Babylon. He’s only 37, but you get the feeling he’s an old soul, and you clearly understand his dedication to the history of cinema and to the early pioneers of the art form. He makes cheeky choices and others that can be disconcerting, but we never understand that Chazelle loves movies. and that he clearly knows how to make them.