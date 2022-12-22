‘Nepo Babies’ defended by O’Shea Jackson Jr., Lily Allen amid debate – The Hollywood Reporter

With Hollywood’s so-called nepo babies being the topic of conversation this week, some celebrities have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the matter.

Their reactions come after a New York magazine The story, which was posted online on Monday, delved into the invisible web of family ties that can give celebrity children an edge in the industry.

Recently, especially in 2022, the offspring of notable names in Hollywood have become a popular topic of discussion in viral videos on social media. Some content creators have produced series around nepo babies and their established parents.

After the New York article has gone viral, O’Shea Jackson Jr., the son of rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube, said in a tweet thread Tuesday, that people who are part of generational wealth and talent should “embrace this shit. Because it’s something that’s been happening for centuries.

“My father told me that in a perfect world, I would play him in Straight outta Compton. I was already in college writing screenplays at USC. I accepted the challenge. And auditioned for two years before getting the role. After that it was up to me, he couldn’t hold my hand throughout my career,” Jackson said of his film debut with the key role in F. Gary’s 2015 NWA biopic. Grey. “I had to get my ass up and make it work. Roles that I have chosen. The work ethic that I put into them. My professionalism on sets and promotional tours. Even leaving HIS agency and [going] to find my own team. Once the door opened, it was up to me to go through it and blossom.

Jackson, who appeared in Straight outta Compton, Ingrid goes west, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Obi Wan Kenobi, added that it would be disrespectful not to accept the opportunities that his father worked for. “The work he has done to bring us to a place of opportunity. And for me to ignore that or not accept and use as a guide would be foolish and disrespectful. I am grateful and use his teachings daily,” he said, “Don’t let anyone put it in your head that you should feel bad or that your accomplishments are less than they are. Break your ass! To do work! And leave something for your kids to do the same! It’s not a shadow you have to come out of! It’s an empire you grow to! But it all starts with self-love. The love of those who came before you. A strong spirit & WORK.”

In the past, celebrities have come to the defense of nepo babies, including Maude Apatow, the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, who told Net to wear magazine in September that she thinks the term is “sad.” She said: “I try not to let myself down because obviously I understand that I’m in such a lucky position. Many people [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years, so I have to keep going and do a good job.

Gwyneth Paltrow, daughter of Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow, said in a Hailey Bieber Youtube video in July that “people are ready to pull you down and say, ‘You don’t belong there. “” In 2018, Dan Levy, the son of Eugene Levy, said Page 6 that he never asked his father for help early in his career, saying, “I think out of fear of the label of nepotism.”

Lily Allen, born to actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen, also responded to this week’s talk to stand up for nepo babies and bring a bigger issue into the conversation.

“The nepo babies you should all be worried about are those who work for law firms, those who work for banks and those who work in politics, if we’re talking about real-world consequences and depriving people of opportunities. BUT that’s none of my business,” she tweeted on Monday. “And before you blame me for being a nepo baby myself, I’ll be the first to tell you that I literally don’t deserve anything .”

Kate Moss’ sister, Lottie Moss, also shared some thoughtstweeting, “I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they’re not rich and famous or successful – obviously it’s not fair that people who come from famous families get lengthy advance because of it, but guess what? Life isn’t fair – if you focus on something you can accomplish.

Later, Moss would clarify and contextualize his statements in a series of tweets. “I’m obviously very grateful that I had the opportunities that I had, don’t get me wrong,” she said. “[I] I’m privileged for many other reasons and as I say, I’m grateful for all of that, but shitting on others because of it makes NO sense. Of course, I also have the privilege of being linked to a huge role model.

“I loveeeee that people are so rushed about something that I tweet GET A LIFE,” she concluded. (Moss has since deleted his Twitter account.)

For Jackson, it’s not just successful people in Hollywood who should be given the opportunity to support their family members. “I want everyone in this world to be able to provide their children with opportunities for success. It doesn’t matter if they are big or small. It’s something all parents work for. How many people do you know who have multiple jobs to educate their children. Creating opportunity is the goal of parents,” Jackson said at the end of his tweet thread. “Family first. May all who read this pave the way for their families to walk in the future. And teach them to love each other. Loving his family. And pave the way for the future. Thanks, that was my TED talk.

Tuesday, Allen returned to Twitter to clarify her position on the subject by noting that her “privileged upbringing” created opportunities, and also that her perspective has changed now that she is 40: “In my twenties, I felt very defensive about it, I felt like I worked extremely hard and that I deserved the success that I had, that people connect to my songs and that the songs came from me, I also had a pretty strained relationship with some members of my family so it was difficult for me to attribute my successes to them, at the time.”

She went on to acknowledge that the conversation gets complicated when race and class are involved. “I think nepo babies are somewhat of a scapegoat here, there’s a larger societal conversation to be had about wealth inequality, lack of programs and funding, and I guess that was the point which I was trying to argue, maybe wrong,” she continued. “I promise you, I’m not in favor of an industry full of people who had childhoods that looked like mine. I really think we can’t find a real solution without identifying the real problem, as fun as making fun of famous people’s children. Nepo babies have feelings.

December 22, 7:15 a.m. Updated with additional statements from Moss and deletion of his account.

Abbey White contributed to this report.