Hollywood Christmas disaster claims mostly covered: Insurance.com





New You can now listen to the Insurance Journal articles! The folks at Insurance.com decided to take on the role of an insurance claims adjuster to determine if some of the exaggerated holiday disasters that happened in the moviesranging from Christmas tree fires to burglar traps would be covered by traditional insurance policies. The verdict: nine out of 12 would be covered. One of the uncovered allegations is the traps set by Macaulay Culkin’s character Kevin McCallister to keep two burglars at bay in the movie Home Alone. “Kevin’s mother and father could be prosecuted here. It is actually illegal to set traps to harm intruders. Also, your home insurance requires you to keep your home safe, and setting booby traps is generally considered dangerous,” wrote Leslie Kasperowicz, editor of Insurance.com and author of the Insurance article. .com titled “Christmas claims: 12 holiday movie disasters could happen to you?” The editorial also gives readers a verdict on whether Hollywood disasters might or might not happen in the real world. “Christmas disasters in movies are often unrealistic, but most of them have, at their core, damage that can and does happen in real life,” Kasperowicz said in a press release. “These movies are funny but also serve as a reminder to make sure your insurance coverage is up to date if an uncle accidentally sets the tree on fire with a stogie,” she said, referring to a scene from The Holidays. National Lampoon Christmas. Only one of the holiday debacles described in his article was deemed unlikely. It involves a scene from the 1984 film Gremlins, depicting the destruction of the town of Kingston Falls by an army of furry alien creatures, which occurred after the rules for taking on a gremlin (Gizmo) were broken. broken (wetting and feeding after midnight). And if that actually happened, most homeowner policies exclude exotic pets from liability coverage, the Insurance.com post suggests. While four scenarios depicted in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation movie seem far-fetched, they’re all possible, including one that starts with parents flushing the camper van’s toilet tank, then a match, to a sewer causing an explosion, concludes Insurance.com. “A standard HO-3 policy covers explosions, both internal and external,” the author wrote in assessing the claim. “That said, there are multiple levels of negligence and liability that could complicate a claim.” Insurance.com is an online resource, owned and operated by QuinStreet, Inc., dedicated to educating consumers about auto, home, health and life insurance, and developing relationships directly with carriers to offer consumers of the comparative rates of several companies. Topics

