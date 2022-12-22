Hollywood water main burst floods streets and causes delays for motorists

FORT LAUDERDALE – Crews in Hollywood were working Wednesday to repair a water main that burst Wednesday when crews working to lay pipes in the area accidentally hit it, authorities said.

The rupture of the water main on Washington Street between 19th and 20th Avenues caused flooding in the area and caused delays for motorists.

“A telecommunications company was working in the area, they were actually drilling underground when they inadvertently hit our brand new water main,” said city spokeswoman Joann Hussey.

Crews responded to a water main break Wednesday afternoon in Hollywood. SCS 4



City crews were trying to isolate the rupture site so that repairs could be made.

Drivers were told to avoid the area as crews worked to repair the line.

Cellphone video was captured as water was seen bubbling out of the ground on

“At worst, it could have been a 3 or 4 foot gush coming out of the ground,” said Hendrikus Wynberg, who lives just steps from the water main burst. “I looked out the window and saw more and more water pouring down the street. It came to the top of the sidewalk and it just came to the sidewalk. Gravity just kept going down the street. train in the street.”

Some residents were without water for about an hour before service was restored.

“They’re doing a temporary fix today,” Hussey said. “And then as soon as the pipe is available, which should be next week, the permanent repair will take place.”

The intersection of Washington Street and 20th Avenue will remain closed until damaged sections of roadway can be repaired.

There is no boil water alert in place and city officials have said it is safe to drink.