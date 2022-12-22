At the end of a difficult year on Broadway, a great actor rises





Comment this story Comment NEW YORK Stephen McKinley Henderson can convey more at a glance than some actors manage in a geyser of smiles, grimaces and gestures. In Stephen Adly Guirgiss compulsively absorbing Between Riverside and Crazy, Henderson plays a disabled New York City cop waging a legal war with the NYPD after being shot. The rage and cunning he so subtly and effortlessly embodies keeps Broadway audiences in his grip. In the series of shows that ring out on Broadway in 2022, Henderson and Between Riverside and Crazy provide the deepest satisfaction. Backed by a nimble cast that includes rap star Common in an emotionally poignant Broadway debut, Henderson immediately rises to the top of any awards season list. He originated the role of Walter Washington aka Pops in the world premiere of this Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy-drama at the Atlantic Theater Company in 2014, and the performance has mellowed in rewarding ways with practice and time. The quality of non-musical theater on Broadway this fall has been exceptional. A look at weekly box office numbers, released by trade group the Broadway League, reveals that some of these plays are struggling to find an audience. Whether that’s a side effect of a pandemic altering viewing habits or a deeper shift in culture away from entertainment built on bigger issues, I can’t say. Maybe both. But in offerings such as Topdog/Underdog, Death of a Salesman, The Piano Lesson, Leopoldstadt and now Between Riverside and Crazy at the Helen Hayes Theater, Broadway is exercising its option to stay relevant as a platform for incisive, illuminating drama. (I look forward to another thrilling play next week, playwright Adrienne Kennedy’s 91-year-old Broadway arc and her Ohio State murders with Audra McDonald.) Two other shows I caught up with recently, one a musical adaptation of Some Like It Hot, the other a biographical drama, The Collaboration, are more one-off diversions. The musical, which premiered at the Shubert Theater, is another Broadway take on the 1959 Billy Wilders film’s farce about a pair of male musicians dressed as members of an all-female band to escape the crowds. There are some cute moments: the protagonists, funny Christian Borle and bubbly J. Harrison Ghee, lift a production directed by Casey Nicholaw that too often reminds you of older and better musicals. It’s all solidly professional, but also overly mechanical, with a deft vocal performance from Adrianna Hicks as temperamental rising star Sugar. (In fact, an earlier musical based on the film, Sugar, had a 505-performance Broadway run in 1972-73.) Hicks, a former perennial from last season’s hit Six, beams with joy but no doom. carelessness; you’re never quite convinced that she’s the attractive, behind-the-scenes troublemaker that she claims to be. The score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who did the same honors, and fabulously, on Hairspray, is a nod to music lovers of yesteryear. The second act begins with a number called Lets Be Bad which is a first cousin of Cole Porters Lets Misbehave. There’s nothing wrong with Some Like It Hot, just like there’s nothing particularly special about it. Playwright Anthony McCartens The Collaboration, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theater, also offers polished performances, including by Jeremy Pope as Jean-Michel Basquiat, the tempestuous American painter who died at age 27 in 1988. The play is a tale of Basquiats unlikely. teaming up with Andy Warhol (Paul Bettany) on a joint series of paintings, and the complex rivalry and friendship that ensued. Like many biographical plays, this one, directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, is more discursive than enlightening. Brought together by an agent, Bruno (a slyly manipulative Erik Jensen), the artists reveal their idiosyncratic needs for domination and recognition. Your quest for deeper insight into their lives and times or even how they make their art remains unfulfilled, however. The experience is akin to being asked to inspect a canvas before it is finished. The image of Between Riverside and Crazy, on the other hand, is richly imbued with nuance and meaning, from the first scene to the last. The seven characters are all liars and yet all are likable: great writing (and directing, by Austin Pendleton) has a way of accomplishing that. Hendersons Walter is himself an enigma, both generous and embittered, taking a payday from his trial while giving refuge in his Riverside Drive apartment to a recovering junkie (the excellent Victor Almanzar) as well as to his larceny son (Common) and beachhead of a girlfriend (a hilarious Rosal Coln). Walter is a person of warlike impulses, humanly multidimensional, with lucid eyes. He seems to have a hunch that when his former partner, Detective OConnor (Elizabeth Canavan), shows up with her cop fiancé (Michael Rispoli) and an offer to settle the lawsuit, there’s an agenda for their benefit, not his. . Guirgis ingeniously fills the room with double-edged characters like these, so that the story twists and twists again, even when a seemingly benign church (the formidable Liza Coln-Zayas) shows up, to offer her own unique brand of comfort. Exactly what Walter wants is the central mystery of Between Riverside and Crazy, one that Guirgis satisfactorily answers. It’s all staged on Walt Spanglers, a wonderfully lifelike, spinning set of apartments, a mechanism that works much like Henderson’s performance seems to: spinning our imaginations, happily. Between Riverside and Crazy, by Stephen Adly Guirgis. Directed by Austin Pendleton. Together, Walt Spangler; costumes, Alexis Forte; lighting, Keith Parham; music and sound, Ryan Rumery. About 2 hours 15 minutes. At the Helen Hayes Theater, 240 W. 44th St., NY 2st.com. Some like it hot, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman, book by Matthew Lpez and Amber Ruffin. Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw. Sets, Scott Pask; costumes, Gregg Barnes; lighting, Natasha Katz; sound, Brian Ronan. With Natasha Yvette Williams. About 2 hours. At the Shubert Theater, 225 W. 44th St., NY download.com. Cooperation, by Anthony McCarten. Directed by Kwame Kwei Armah. Sets and costumes, Anna Fleischle; lighting, Ben Stanton; sound, Emma Laxton; screenings, Duncan McLean. With Krysta Rodríguez. About 2 hours 15 minutes. Through January 29 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theater, 261 W. 47th St., NY download.com. The best of 2022 in music, art, theater, TV and film See 3 more stories

