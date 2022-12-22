We spoke to the actor playing Hamilton before the shows return to Tampa

The Straz Center stage is set for the highly anticipated return of the hit musical Hamilton.

It’s been nearly three years since the tour company first presented the Lin-Manuel Mirandas Broadway show in Tampa in 2019. After numerous pandemic-related reschedulings, the blockbuster opens Dec. January 22 with a new Hamilton, actor Edred Utomi.

Hamilton is based on the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, based on the biography of Ron Chernow. People of color are cast as the founding fathers, and the chunky soundtrack blends hip-hop, R&B, and Broadway.

Utomi, 31, joined the national touring company’s cast in 2018 as a stand-in covering the roles of Hamilton, George Washington, Aaron Burr and Thomas Jefferson. But in 2019 he got the full-time role of Alexander Hamilton, or A dot Ham, as he calls it.

It was wild. It was like a real dream come true, Utomi said in a phone interview.

Raised in San Diego, Utomi took up acting on the advice of his older brother, to take acting as a high school option. But it was when he saw a touring production of In the Heights, Miranda’s first musical that also featured actors of color, that he knew he wanted to pursue his acting career.

Although Utomi did not work directly with Miranda, whom he considers an idol, he was able to meet him when he first took on the role. He asked Miranda for comments playing the role. utomi said he was courteous and generous, and said that Miranda does not usually give feedback.

I think he’s very respectful of each person’s process and loves it’s yours now,” Utomi said. The show is ours and we can make it our own point of view.

As the child of Nigerian immigrants living in the United States, Utomi relates to the character of Hamilton, who came to this country from the West Indies.

I identify with him a lot, he says. I think the beauty of the story is that we can all connect to the idea of ​​wanting to create a positive legacy for ourselves after we’re gone and that idea of ​​trying to strive for something bigger than ourselves.

He continued: Here’s a guy who came to a nation he wasn’t from and he wanted to do big, big things and all that ensued, you know, there’s missteps, mistakes, successes, triumphs, there’s everything in between so…when I look at the character, I see him as a human. Yeah, sure, he did bad things and made mistakes… but that’s how you learn from them.

Like all theatre, the pandemic stopped this production for 18 months. At some point, realizing that it would be some time before production resumed, Utomi felt like he might have to drop the role. But it provided him with a unique opportunity to bring something new to the character.

When I came back, it was an opportunity to really re-examine the character with the spirit I have now, not the spirit I had when I was three years younger, he says. It’s rare that you manage to do something like that. And in the rehearsal process, sort of rebuild that character from scratch.

The complete moment of being inspired by Miranda’s first musical and then starring in her most famous is not lost on Utomi.

I can be in a show that will hopefully inspire the next generation of young actors of color, he said. Every night at the curtain call, I get chills and tears in my eyes because I’m like, man, I hope someone feels the same way I do. It’s my dream and it’s my hope and it’s what keeps me working every day. It’s just an opportunity to hopefully inspire even one person.

If you are going to

Hamilton runs from December 28 to January 28. 22. Digital lotteries for a limited number of $10 tickets begin every Friday and end the following Thursday for performances in the coming weeks. Tickets start at $49, which is likely to increase due to demand. David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N Macinnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827. strazcenter.org.