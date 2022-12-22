Best Actor Oscar Predictions: Who Will Take 5th Place? Tom Cruise…?





As of this writing, most of the expert journalists we’ve interviewed agree on four of the five likely Best Actor Oscar nominees: Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) followed by Colin Farrel (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Austin Butler (“Elvis”), and Bill Nighy (“Life”). That leaves one position open, and anyone can still guess. Scroll down for the latest chart of the best actor from the experts. Our 24 experts are currently unanimous on the two top contenders, Fraser and Farrell. Almost all (22 out of 24) also bet on Butler. And a substantial 19 out of 24 put their money on Nighy to be nominated. After that, however, there is a major drop as the pundits find themselves split between several contenders. So far, the most likely occupant of this fifth slot is Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”), according to 11 Experts. He already has three Oscar nominations, but hasn’t been nominated for over 20 years. And while he was snubbed by the Golden Globes (no surprise since he returned his Globes in protest against the embattled awards group), it was part of the Critics Choice Awards lineup. However, an acting appointment for an action blockbuster is rare. SEE2022 box office success: Every movie that made over $100 million this year

The next step with eight experts predicting it is Hugh Jackman (“The son”). On paper, it looked like a strong bet for a nomination and even a potential win since his film is Florian Zelleris the sequel to “The Father”, which won Anthony Hopkins the Best Actor Oscar just two years ago. And Jackman earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance. But mixed reviews because the film could hurt his chances. Two critically acclaimed newcomers could score their first nominations, provided enough Oscar voters watch their films. Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”) has been nominated for the Golden Globes and is backed by four experts, while Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) has submitted to Critics Choice and is predicted by three experts. But that’s not the end of the list. Adam Sandler (“Hustle”), bald diego (“Babylon”), Gabriel LaBelle (“The Fabelmans”), and Christian Bale (“Amsterdam”) all have at least one expert in their corner. Do you agree with the general consensus that the top four Oscar spots are secure? And if so, who do you think will complete the race? Make or update your own predictions here. TO PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees until January 24

