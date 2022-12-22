Bill Nighy’s Best Actor Oscar Chances for ‘Living’





In the eyes of moviegoers, remaking any film by Japanese giant Akira Kurosawa would be pure blasphemy. But when captivating actor Bill Nighy is at the center of the story, his angelic smile and gorgeous voice do more than win you over. The Sony Pictures Classics drama ‘Living’ – about a public servant who decides to seize life after being diagnosed with terminal cancer – debuted at Sundance and has since made stops at festivals in Telluride, Venice and Toronto , creating a word-of-mouth buzz. the path. The common denominator of critical acclaim and gleeful public response is Nighy, whose dive into the role of Mr. Williams, the tale’s central figure, is a compelling reminder to Hollywood that the 73-year-old comedian is long overdue. accolades. Nighy’s work is littered with memorable roles, from Davy Jones in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” to Ray Simms, lead singer of 1970s band Strange Fruit in “Still Crazy.” And now the British actor is receiving the best reviews of his career for his tender performance in Oliver Hermanus’ adaptation of Kurosawa’s 1952 classic “Ikiru.” Recent history has seen valuable character actors invited to the Academy after illustrious careers, including David Strathairn for “Good Night, and Good Luck”, Richard Jenkins for “The Visitor”, and Michael Keaton for “Birdman”. Nighy has momentum after winning the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. award for lead performance alongside Cate Blanchett. Factor in vital Critics Choice and Golden Globe nods, and he has a clear path to his moment of Oscar recognition if the SAG Awards fall in line. Sweetening the deal is the film’s appeal to Britain’s electoral bloc, which was instrumental in getting films like “The Father” (2020) and “Belfast” (2021) their respective names. Bill Nighy in “Live”

Ross Ferguson Boosting Nighy's campaign is the strong prospect of period drama in other categories. With Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro behind the screenplay, "Living" is considered a frontrunner for adapted screenplay and a favorite for the Writers Guild and USC Scripter Awards, which are essential frontrunners. Three-time Oscar-winning costume designer Sandy Powell created the gorgeous ensembles worn by Nighy and her co-star Aimee Lou Wood, and the branch almost never resists ticking off her name. Thanks to likely Art Directors Guild nominees Helen Scott and Sarah Kane, you can't have the leads without the sets surrounding them. Also worth noting is the soaring score of Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch, whose Oscar prospects were dashed with the announcement of the shortlist, but the BAFTAs could still succeed her. As Nighy's stonewashed rocker Uncle Billy tells the radio DJ in "Love Actually": "When I was young I was greedy and silly, and now I have no one. Wrinkled and lonely. Our Nighy was never dumb, and voters mustn't leave him alone this season.

