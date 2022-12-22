Actor with 4 doctorates among candidates for Hamden police chief





HAMDEN An actor with four doctorates and a man who accidentally shot his daughter in 2014 after mistaking her for an intruder are among the candidates to be Hamdens’ next police chief.

The city is in the process of interviewing 12 people for the position, Mayor Lauren Garrett said last week. She provided a list of candidates, which includes several of the ministries as well as law enforcement officials from across the country.

Acting Chief of Police Tim Wydra, who took over as head of the department in May after Chief of Police John Sullivan retired, is seeking to fill the position on a permanent basis, according to the listing. Two Hamden police captains, William Onofrio and Robert DAniello, also applied. External candidates include Rajub Bhowmik who, in addition to being a New York City Police Department sergeant, has his own IMDB page. Bhowmik spent more than ten years with the NYPD, he said, but devoted a lot of time to other pursuits. He has four doctorates, one in forensic psychology, one in clinical psychology, one in business administration and one in education and leadership, he said. He believes his education will help him lead the department, he said. Bhowmik, a published author who dabbled in acting, also teaches at Iona University and John Jay College of Criminal Justice. But he wanted to be a police officer since he was a child, he said. The most important thing about policing is serving people, Bhowmik said. Every day I have the chance to help people. Every day I go home, I go home happy. Bhowmik worked in the NYPD’s Counterterrorism Bureau, according to the Agencies Facebook page. He currently does most of his work in the Bronx, where he also lives with his family, he said. He’s not the only NYPD affiliate vying to lead the Hamden Police Department. Ernest Morales III served as the agency’s assistant inspector, retiring in 2020 after 30 years there, News12 reported. Another candidate is Major Easton McDonaldwho has worked for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office since 2001. According to county website. McDonald’s made national news in 2014 after accidentally shooting his daughter because he mistook her for an intruder. He never faced any criminal charges in connection with the event. Before the shooting, it was around 3 a.m. and McDonald was getting ready for work, he said, when he heard someone in the garage after the house alarm went off. He thought his four daughters were sleeping upstairs, he said, and thought he was the last line of defense between an intruder and his family. He described the shooting as a very traumatic incident that will always live in our lives, but said it had no bearing on my professional abilities to run a police department. In fact, he thinks that experience makes him uniquely qualified to talk about gun violence, he said. We were just blessed that our daughter lived, he said.

McDonald has described himself as a supporter of community policing. Hamden was looking for people who respect, follow and believe in 21st century, McDonald said when asked about his candidacy for the post of Chief Constable of Hamden. It is close to me and important to me, and that is why I applied for this position. He hopes to go to a department where he can work with a civilian oversight committee and build trust and legitimacy with the community, he said. Too often, police departments have done exactly what they felt police should do, McDonald said. You monitor the community, and the community has a voice, and they should be involved in this process. Candidates from the most remote parts of the country include James Hughes, the former police chief of Maricopa, Arizona, Clayton Railway Stationthe Director of Campus Safety and Security at the University of Tulsa, and Bruce Caldwellchief of police at San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas. Others come from closer to home. Frank Capozzi was a captain in the Waterbury Police Department, according to the agency’s Facebook page, but now works for the state inspector general’s office, according to information provided by Hamden. Steve Torquati was a longtime New Haven cop who retired earlier this year on New Haven Independent reported. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

