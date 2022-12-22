



Residence

Animated

Haruhi Suzumiya’s Voice Actor Still Receives Death Threats A Decade After Anime Aya Hirano, famous for her iconic role as Haruhi Suzumiya, talks about the years of death threats she’s received from the anime community.



Haruhi Suzumiya voice actor Aya Hirano says she received death threats from the anime community for over 10 years.

Originally reported by Anime News Networkmembers of Melancholy by Haruhi Suzumiya The fanbase began targeting Hirano in 2010 after a scandal over his relationships with male band members. The anime community also attacked Hirano after he spoke openly about a personal dating preference for Japanese TV stars. These threats persisted even after Hirano largely abandoned voice acting in favor of stage productions and ultimately resulted in the arrest of one individual in May 2011. RELATED: The Light at Night in Summer: A Slice-of-Life Story About UFO Research Although Hirano no longer makes voice acting a career priority, she still takes on occasional anime jobs. His most recent roles include Okachimachi from the action/comedy series Akiba Maid WarDende from the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super heroesImai Nobume from Gintama: the final and Popuko in episodes 1 and 12 of Pop Team Epic Season 2. Hirano recently took to Twitter to address the continued violent threats from the anime community, assuring her fans that she remains unscathed and fearful but also determined to continue taking on roles as anime. “It scares me and I don’t want to be involved in that kind of world,” Hirano said, “but I’m going all the way because I just want to focus my energy on doing a good performance with my roles. In this mind, would you still say, ‘is it your fault you flattered otaku?’ I could fix this by quitting the anime altogether, but I think that’s just condoning the problem, which is why I decided to make this post. RELATED: Why The Story of Seasons Franchise Would Be a Perfect Slice-of-Life Anime Aya Hirano’s voice acting career began in 2001 with her role as Saru no Momo from the romantic comedy series tales of angels. Since then, she has played several iconic characters besides Haruhi, including Konata Izumi from Good starLucy Heartfilla Fairy tale and Imai Nobume of Gintama. At Kyoto Animation The melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya“, Hirano plays the main character, an eccentric high school girl who wants to inhabit a world filled with aliens, time travelers and espers. Hoping to make her world more exciting, Haruhi creates a club called the SOS Brigade with the help of her However, unbeknownst to Haruhi, an alien, esper, and time traveler ends up joining the club, informing Kyon that they have been sent to watch Haruhi because she might actually have the powers of a God. Source: Anime News Network

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/haruhi-suzumiya-voice-actor-still-receives-death-threats-after-decade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos