Why China’s Top Gun Never Taken Off – The Hollywood Reporter





The nation’s boldest and most promising young fighter pilot participates in a top-secret testing program for the military’s most advanced fighter jets. Does the connection line sound familiar? With young Chinese test pilots and breathtaking aerobatics, born to fly was supposed to be China’s response to Top Gun: Maverick. The highly anticipated action flick stars pop star-turned-actor Wang Yibo (think Harry Styles in China), and was written and directed by Liu Xiaoshi, who cut his teeth making popular promotional videos. for the Chinese army. Produced in full cooperation with the People’s Liberation Army Air Force – as much as maverick was with the US Navy – the film features China’s most advanced stealth fighter, the J-20. So when born to fly was officially set to release on September 30, the day before the Chinese National Day holiday, many analysts were optimistic about the tentpole’s prospects of following in the footsteps of Wolf Warrior 2 (2017, $870 million) and The Battle of Changjin Lake (2021, $902 million) to become China’s next proudly nationalist military blockbuster. But born to fly was mysteriously beached a few days before its scheduled opening. The film’s producers, including major studios Alibaba Pictures and Bona Film Group, released a vague statement saying the release would be postponed “in order to showcase better production effects”. No further details were provided and no updates were given. There was a time when Maverick himself actually had to navigate Chinese airspace. In 2019, Chinese tech giant Tencent paid tens of millions of dollars to buy a 12.5% ​​stake in Skydance and Paramount’s Superior gun sequel (budgeted at $170 million, not including marketing). But soon after, Tencent quietly withdrew its investment in Top Gun 2 — because he feared angering Communist Party leaders by backing a film that openly celebrates American military prowess, according to Chinese film industry sources. Top Gun: Maverick was never cleared for release in China, but it still did more than well at the global box office, earning just under $1.5 billion – the most of any film in 2022 so far. now. So what happened to China’s response to maverick? Chinese authorities never directly comment on censorship decisions, but the word in the Beijing film industry is that born to flyThe producers of realized that their film’s stunts and visual effects fell far short of Top Gun: Maverick’s and that the Chinese version risked ridicule by comparison – which would have been very unwelcome, even politically dangerous, given that both films are, in part, propaganda displays of the military forces of the United States and China. Some in China who have seen born to fly said the film disappointed the Chinese Air Force due to both its poor overall quality and its erroneous reference to the proudly Chinese-made J-20 jet as a “fourth generation,” rather than, correctly, a more advanced fifth. generation aircraft of its kind. But crucially, the initial timing of the disappointing Chinese film’s release – September 30 – couldn’t have been more difficult, just two weeks before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, where Xi Jinping was anointed with a third unprecedented tenure as China’s first leader. It was a moment of historic political sensitivity in the country, a moment when the Party leadership tolerated no embarrassment. Now that the most serious political risks have been removed, perhaps born to fly finally take off in 2023, after some dialogue dubbing and visual effects improvements from the film? “Nobody knows,” says a source in Beijing close to the project. “Alibaba is waiting for the green light from the Film Bureau to set a new release date. It could come anytime, or it could never come at all. This story first appeared in the December 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

