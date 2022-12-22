Rohit Shetty says Bollywood doesn’t understand its power: We couldn’t reach 10 crore out of 150 crore : Bollywood News





Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is preparing for the release of his next film, Circus. As the film hits theaters in just one day, Rohit reflected on the Hindi film industry and how there is no unity. He talked about how actors are unsure about working in multi-hero movies. Rohit Shetty Says Bollywood Doesn’t Understand Its Power: We Couldn’t Reach 10 Crores From 150 Crores Addressing how unsure new age heroes are about two hero movies, Rohit Shetty said in an interview on YouTube channel Beer Biceps, “There were so many movies with two and three heroes. Even the managers do not understand it now and keep these actors insecure. If you see old people, let it be Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, and the greatest example is Drishyamand you will never see Ajay Devgn saying this or that or etc. Talking about how the industry is not culturally united and if it was, he said Bollywood would be a force to be reckoned with. He said: We are a strong clan, but we do not understand our power. We can do a lot, but we never unite. People love us and we can make changes in so many things. If we worked as a union, we could do a lot. We don’t think about how to expand the theater sector and work with the government, and where to go was it not possible to reach 10 crore people out of 150 crore people? Speaking of yes men in the industry, he added, “When people say you’ve been brilliantly successful, I push them away. When someone praises the film, I keep it close to me. Shetty added: “When someone says bad things about you, don’t take them seriously. When someone gives a valid review, I will listen. A filmmaker will not be able to give me advice because he will have his own cultural vision and state of mind, but with the public, he is honest. They will like a film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a film by Rohit Shetty and a film by Anurag Kashyap. There is a lot of talk among pundits that only one type of films will work in Bollywood now that Southern films are also doing well in the Northern Belt. Addressing the same, Shetty added: No one knows anything, just do your job and stick to your beliefs and don’t listen to 90% of those working in the industry. If everyone knew that, our success rate wouldn’t be 10%, which is why there are only a handful of blockbusters that people typically remember at the end of the year. Circus with Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma among others released on December 23, 2022. Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty Reveals Crazy Cirkus Filming Experience; said, Not a single day was a normal day More pages: Cirkus Box Office Collection, Cirkus Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

