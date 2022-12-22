Avatar Struggles shows how Japan is abandoning Hollywood

Comment this story Comment

In its economic heyday of the late 1980s and early 1990s, there was a curious phenomenon of Hollywood celebrities appearing in Japanese commercials: Arnold Schwarzenegger peddling instant noodles, Harrison Ford offering Kirin beer. To this day, Tommy Lee Jones still appears in a long running series of canned coffee commercials. However, you won’t see many of the current generation of Hollywood stars, not Dwayne Johnson promoting Toyota, not Ryan Reynolds plugging energy drinks. It’s not just because Japanese companies don’t have the market budget they once had.

The United States’ share of the world’s third-largest box office has been declining for years, a phenomenon that predates the pandemic and has only been made worse. Four of the five highest-grossing movies this year are domestic hits, with Hollywood’s only representative being ’80s Top Gun: Maverick.

It’s part of a larger decoupling between Hollywood and Japan. But unlike the woes facing studios in China, this isn’t an ideological departure. Japan is a free market, with no equivalent of the quota that Beijing places on American films, or censors intervening to prevent their showing on moral grounds. Nor is it a pandemic phenomenon. Japan is one of the few countries to have largely kept cinemas open during the global outbreak.

Instead, Japanese audiences favor domestic fare, a trend accelerated by an increase in big-budget anime films. All other films except Top Gun in the top five this year are made in Japan and use animation, led by One Piece Film: Red and Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie. Even James Cameron is not immune. HisAvatar: The Way of Water debuted in a disappointing third place in Japan, behind two anime films that have been on screen for weeks. Some estimates say it’s the only market where Avatar didn’t debut at number one.

While the first Avatar was a box office success in Japan and the country’s 12th highest-grossing film of all time, tastes have changed in the decade since. The phenomenon is epitomized by the hit Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train which, despite opening amid the pandemic, became Japan’s biggest box office hit, overturning a record held since 2001 by Oscar-winning Studio Ghiblis Spirited One Way.

There is no reason behind the changing tastes of the public. But there must be the growing quality of domestic films. Gone are the days of reusing animations and dragging the same action scenes episode after episode. Japanese animation these days is a big-budget affair, exemplified nowhere better than by the successes of director Makoto Shinkai, the creative force behind Your Name, the 2016 story of teenagers who swap bodies which is the fifth Japan’s biggest box office blockbuster. Shinkais recently released Suzume, an animated disaster-themed fantasy that is one of the films that beat Avatar last weekend, is approaching 10 billion yen ($75 million).

Meanwhile, the same pressures affecting the film industry elsewhere are also affecting Japan. The rise of streaming means movies need to be big events to get people seated. Animation directors like Shinkai or Studio Ghibli alumnus Mamoru Hosoda have become brand names in their own right, with budgets to match. This pressure for success encourages the making of films from established franchises such as One Piece, the long-running pirate series that is Japan’s best-selling manga, or the eternal basketball tale Slam Dunk, a film adaptation whose beat Cameron to the top of the box office last weekend.

The rise of high-quality movies from the comic pages also means there’s less room for Hollywood equivalents. Another reason for its dwindling share is the limited viewership of the now ubiquitous superhero movies. With a few exceptions, like Avengers and Spider-Man, consumers haven’t embraced them the way they once flocked to franchises like Harry Potter or Pirates of the Caribbean. While Black Panther might rank globally as the 10th highest-grossing film of the past decade, it only grossed $14.7 million in Japan. This year, Thor: Love and Thunder earned $9.8 million.

Even Walt Disney Co.’s animated hits seem to be struggling. While 2013’s Frozen grossed nearly $250 million in Japan, 20% of its total recent admissions were surprisingly poor. Last year, Encanto earned just $6.8 million, Raya and the Last Dragon $3.3 million, and Strange World, released a month ago, less than $1 million. For a country crazy about Disney, this failure should be concerning. Notably, remakes of previous hits like Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast seem unaffected by this disinterest, further indication that it’s the properties themselves, not the hassle of going to the theater, that are turning audiences off.

Japan’s success in bringing audiences home is to be applauded. There is no question of protectionism here. But it’s hard not to feel a little troubled if this trend continues long term. Among some generations, despite the lack of a common language, it’s easy to bond over a shared love for Arnie’s blockbusters or Leonardo DiCaprio’s early career. For that, to disappear entirely would be to lose something precious.

Of course, there is always the alternative: Japan could better export its increasingly qualitative products. Anime already scores highly on Netflix Inc. worldwide, with more than one generation of westerners having grown up watching Japanese anime. The purchase by Sony Group Corp. from anime streaming service Crunchyroll deserves special attention.

It will be interesting to see if the second season of the Japanese-produced Netflix show Alice in Borderland, released this week, resonates with audiences. The first season flowed largely without a trace overseas, only for the similarly themed South Korean Squid Game to become an international phenomenon. Instead of old Hollywood stars in Japanese commercials, it could be Japanese stars, real or not, peddling products on Western screens.

