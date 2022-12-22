How I Met Your Father review: Spinoff brings entertainment, nostalgia | arts and culture

Many are familiar with the fan-favorite TV show, How I Met Your Mother. This show gained popularity in the mid-2000s and ran for nine seasons. The show was so successful that it inspired a spin-off titled How I Met Your Father starring Hillary Duff.

Much like How I Met Your Mother follows the story of protagonist Ted Mosby recounting how he met the mother of his children, this new show follows the story of how Sophie met the father of her son.

The first episode opens the same way nearly all episodes of the original series opened, with the main character telling his children about crazy adventures they had with friends through flashbacks. In the first episode we are introduced to all the main characters including Sophie who narrates the show. She is played by Hillary Duff but also by Kim Cattrell in the futuristic segments.

Valentina played by Francia Raisa is Sophie’s fun housemate who isn’t afraid to take risks. Valentina is a stylist assistant who has just returned from London fashion week. The first time we see her on screen, we learn that she has invited her adventure to London to live with her and Sophie. Valentina isn’t afraid to go against the grain and she has a way of nudging Sophie out of her comfort zone.

Some other characters introduced in the first episode include Jesse, played by Chris Lowell, and Sid, played by Suraj Sharma. Jesse and Sid meet Sophie in a shared Uber where Jesse is the driver and Sid is another passenger. In the Uber, they swap stories about their destination. Sid is about to propose to his longtime girlfriend and Sophie talks about her failed Tinder dates. We also find out that Jesse doesn’t believe in marriage due to his own misadventures involving a proposal gone wrong.

The pilot’s main plot follows Sophie trying to track down the supposedly perfect guy whose only flaw is that he moves to Australia the same night. She is convinced that it is him and that they can do remote work.

Sophie is clearly taking after Ted Mosby from the original series in the sense that they are both hopeless romantics. This is evident through the advice she gives Jesse regarding her daughter from the Brooklyn Bridge. She tells him a story about how she waits to cross the Brooklyn Bridge until she meets her soul mate.

Eventually, Sophie reunites with Ian, the guy moving to Australia, only to be told it wouldn’t work because of the 2pm jet lag. He told her that one day they could be together, but Sophie doesn’t want to wait for a day. She then continues to walk across the Brooklyn Bridge with her roommate, her boyfriend Charlie, her new friends Jesse and Sid, and Jesse’s sister Ellen.

During this walk we learn that Sophie’s childhood was far from magical with a party mother and an absent father. Yet she’s still almost naively optimistic about how she sees love and life in general. Fans of the original show will be happy to hear that at the end of the episode, we find out that Sid and Jesse live in the iconic apartment where the majority of the original show takes place.

Overall the show was pretty good. Similar to most spin-offs, it can’t be compared to the original. The original had a unique humor that cannot be duplicated.

Each character had a distinct, entertaining personality that just had a way of drawing you in. The acting was phenomenal to the point where the main characters blended together as a group of friends seamlessly. Nothing seemed forced.

If you were to treat this show as a standalone show instead of constantly comparing it to How I Met Your Mother, you would find it to be quite entertaining. The humor is modernized and pretty well timed for the most part, the characters are lovable, and you actually get invested in their separate journeys. Whether you’re a fan of How I Met Your Mother or not, this show is still worth watching.

Be on the lookout for season two. You should expect all the main characters to return, and even some of the supporting characters, given that they all have unfinished business. At the end of the first season, there was a major breakup, a town hall wedding, a few guest star appearances, someone pulling a Ted Mosby, and so many unanswered questions. Check out the second season on January 24 on Hulu to see where the stories of Sophie and her friends will go.