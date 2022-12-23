Jaideep Ahlawat on Saif Ali Khan: “Nawaabi is in his blood” | Bollywood

Jaideep Ahlawat said royalty is in Saif Ali Khan’s blood and added that the Omkara star is very fond of him. Jaideep will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming The Devotion Of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor and talked about whether Saif suggested his name to Kareena for the film. (Also Read: Jaideep Ahlawat on An Action Hero Box Office: ‘There’s No Need to Fight For It’)

Saif loves me very much. Reading interests him a lot, and he wants to understand the process of the actors around him. He is a very sorted person, nawaabi unke khoon (royalty is in his blood). Jaideep told Dainik Bhaskar

He added, “Kareena is also a dedicated artist. She tries to understand everything. At first, I was afraid to work with a big star, but she told me, ‘I’m not Kareena on sets, I’m my character. “. She could soothe my nervousness in ten minutes.”

Jaideep recently completed the filming of The Devotion Of Suspect X. Apart from Jaideep and Kareena, the film also stars Vijay Varma. It is an adaptation of the murder mystery from the book of the same name by Keigo Higashino. Sujoy directed the film supported by film producers Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri and Thomas Kim.

Jaideep was most recently seen in Ayushmann Khurrana-star An Action Hero which hit theaters. Produced by Anand L Rai, the film is directed by Anirudh Iyer. He received critical acclaim for his performance in the film. . The Hindustan Times review of the film mentions it: Ahlawat with its Haryanvi dialect is once again a master class in acting. Even in the scenes where he just stands there, not saying a word, you get his menacing vibe.

Kareena was recently seen in the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chauhan, Laal Singh Chaddha featured Aamir Khan in the lead role. Saif was last seen in Pushkar Gayathri’s Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. He starred in the film alongside Radhika Apte and Hreithik Roshan.

Saif has Om Raut’s Adipurush lined up for the next outing. He will try out for the role of the antagonist Lankesh. The film’s teaser was widely trolled and the filmmakers decided to rework its portions in response.