Babylon, Review: Damien Chazelle prepares a Golden-Hollywood cream puff

I have long suspected that the venom inspired by Damien Chazelles’ films is commensurate with the viewers’ devotion to their subjects as his abuse of jazz in Whiplash, acting and jazz in La La Land, and history in First Man bothers the people who care most about these topics the most. Its devotees, meanwhile, exult in its own mythical way in its grandiose inflation of characters and their struggles on epic journeys. It’s as if, having felt the power of Star Wars through its full-scale embodiment of the mythos, Chazelle applies its lessons to realistic quests and turns them into fantasies. He recurs in Babylon, which takes place in Hollywood, mainly from 1926 to 1932, even if it is a little different from its predecessors. What sets it apart from other Chazelles films, and what it shares with another recent swooning love-cinema by sentimentally-emphasized filmmaker Steven Spielbergs The Fabelman, is the vigor of its storytelling. I think the vigor of both films has its roots in the same source: knowledge. Just as Spielberg knows his own past, Chazelle knows Hollywood lore and has arguably learned a lot more from it in planning and research. It’s the film’s good anecdotes, rather than any dramatic arcs, that make Babylon appealing, for most of its three hours and nine minutes. It also takes such lore at face value, worthy of the aura of legend that enhances both the real-life incidents of classic Hollywood and its tall tales; these stories were born to be told.

Babylon and The Fabelmans, along with Sam Mendess Empire of Light, form a trilogy of movie magic that’s steeped in halcyon retrospect and nostalgic admiration for Hollywood’s past glories. Spielberg’s film is set in the fifties and early sixties, Mendess’ film in 1980-81, and both see films from those eras as redeeming. His Chazelles film is, surprisingly, the most ambivalent; its escapism on Hollywood films from the earliest era in which it is set. Oddly, he seems to have little to say about them, a faint idea of ​​what they looked like and what made some of them great and some not. What the film exalts, and what Chazelle seems to love, are the flawed personalities that have made Hollywood synonymous with its visionary audacity and clumsy excesses, its blissful vulgarity and cavalier insensitivity, its vast array of opportunities and its fierce mouth of self-destruction.

Babylon is Singin in the Rain like a tragedy, though it’s also filled with satirical comedy. (Its first scene sets the satirical tone, with a deluge of shit from the back of an elephant being transported to an explosive Hollywood party.) Like the Stanley Donen and Gene Kellys 1952 film, which is explicitly and implicitly referenced to Chazelles , Babylon tells the story of Hollywood’s transition from silent films to talking pictures. It is centered on three characters. Aspiring actress Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie) is related to previous films dominatrix, petulant, and silent film diva Lina Lamont (which, in fact, has a backstory here). Jovial but earnest leading man Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) embodies the dark fate that would have awaited Gene Kellys Don Lockwood if he couldn’t sing and dance. The third protagonist, who is in fact the hyphen between the two, is a factotum from the producers, Manuel Torres (Diego Calva), who falls in love with Nellie the moment he sees her crashing her car into a statue. He brings her to his boss’ wild party, where she gets noticed and plays a small role that throws her off. Manuelor Manny, the nickname she gives him, dreamed of a job on a film set; at the party, Manny meets Jack, who winks at him and brings in desire.

What’s redeeming about movies, for Chazelle, isn’t so much the experience of watching them as the benefits of making them. There’s no young Spielberg here, using a small camera to do Hollywood-inspired magic with anyone; rather, there is Manuel’s ecstatic desire to be part of something bigger than himself; there are furious Nellies to escape a hellish family life. (When a director asks Nellie, who plays a small role, how she is able to cry at the right time, Nellie replies, I just think at home.) either you are one or you are not. I am. As for Jack, he knows he was nobody before he became a star, and he’s so dedicated to making movies that connect deeply with real people on the ground; to do this, Jack wants the films to be more innovative, bold and artistic. He says he wants films to become as current and cutting-edge as the twelve-tone music and Bauhaus architecture, so that the lonely man of tomorrow can say, Eureka, I’m not alone. More plausibly, he equates the arrival of sound in cinema with the discovery of perspective in painting.

Chazelle depicts the freewheeling anarchy of silent film shoots: shouting, jousting, chattering while the camera rolls, rowdy improvisation, last-minute antics. Films made in this way, he suggests, showed people as they really are, in contrast to the clinical, constrained solemnity and theatrical artifice of sound stage work in the early days of talkies. The uninhibited audacity of Nellie’s silent film earthy debut and the sentimental cordiality of Jack’s silent drama presence poke fun at the silliness of Jack performing the song Singin in the Rain with a peppy choral ensemble or the rigidity with which the untrained Nellie must hit her marks and deliver her lines in her first talking picture. (This final scene, one of Chazelles’s many extended plays, borrows many elements from the sound-shooting misadventures depicted in Singin in the Rainmicrophones in fixed positions, hidden amid the set, dictating the placement and gestures of the actors and hindering their performance.)

The nasal-voiced, Joisey-accented Nellie apparently does little to develop (or even research) the dose of theatrical skill needed to transition into sound; she is too busy indulging in various forms of self-destructive frivolity. Manny quickly goes from unquestionably fearless assistant (breaking a strike, robbing an ambulance) to producer, but his devotion to the studio pushes him a little too far, as he betrays his principles and his friendships and fails melodramatically, through moony love. fainted. These unhinged personalities are just a few of many: the unscrupulous but insightful gossip columnist Elinor St. John (Jean Smart); love-unlucky producer George Munn (Lukas Haas); gifted and daring director Ruth Adler (Olivia Hamilton); intertitle writer and lesbian artist Lady Fay Zhu (Li Jun Li); black jazz musician Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo), whom Manny promotes to stardom; the capricious German director Otto von Strassberger (Spike Jonze); the drug dealer and aspiring actor called the Earl (Rory Scovel); and the true genius producer Irving Thalberg himself (Max Minghella); plus a vast team of parasites, henchmen, fixers, dreamers, and manipulators. They all form a wonderland, a magical realm that spits out fictions which, however contrived or implausible they may be, embody the realities of passions, risks, devastations, carnal pleasures, obscene material splendors and fierce urge to obtain them (with at least a few drops, even diluted or falsified, of sincere artistic ambition).

Chazelle’s take on the insane vitality of classic Hollywood-era mythos and built-in tragedy comes at the cost of its substance. The film offers no politics, no story 1929 comes and goes with no stock market crash (which in real life hit Hollywood and its actors hard), no depression, no election campaigns. There is little sense of the corporate side of Hollywood, of the ruthless management of the boardroom, of the industrial organization of the studios (which is already on display in King Vidors inside the Hollywood comedy Show People, of 1928). These absences are more than purely factual; they give the film a tone that makes tragedy superficial and comedy decorative. Supernumeraries are killed and stories are silenced (except when they are not), but there is no sense of mutual scraping or power behind the suppression of information, or sense of law at the gates of the studio, whether in threatened or imminent lawsuits. censor no Hays Code. Chazelle whips up history into cream puffs of myth upon myth. It delivers a film that is neither unified nor disparate but homogenized, its elements of reality and hyperbole equated with the same creamy glow of sad wonder. (The Coen Brothers Hail, Caesar! has twice the substance and significantly more humor and compassion over just over half the duration.)

Chazelle also presents a vision of movie magic in a sentence that strikes me as awfully oblivious and thoughtless, when Jack, faced with a newly hostile audience, asks Elinor why he’s losing his appeal and she replies, There’s no for what. This is pretty much the line Primo Levi tells about his internment at Auschwitz: he responded to a guard’s cruelty by asking why, and the guard replied: Here there is no why. . I almost fell out of my seat.

Singin in the Rain offered a triumphalist view, claiming that the styles of the new post-war Hollywood were indeed advances on the artifice and extreme stylization of silent films and the primitive techniques of earlier talking pictures. It happened amid a period of rapid and real artistic and cultural change in Hollywood: Singin was created just eleven years after Citizen Kane, four years after the court ruling that helped break the dominance of the studios and opened the door to independent producers, and during the rise of television, which plunged Hollywood into economic crisis. Singin in the Rain’s self-righteousness had some aesthetic justification, but it also had a common thread of Hollywood self-promotion. Babylon is also a sales job of sorts, offering a pitch for standalone films seen on the big screen at another time when movie studios and theaters face economic disaster. Like Singin in the Rain, Babylon moves from the past to the cinematic present, with another fact-based fantasy montage, a wild montage of subliminally brief clips that build the arc of film history from Muybridge and the Lumire brothers to the modernists. 1960s and beyond to 1960s cinematic times; he inevitably leans towards Chazelle. Artistically, what Babylon adds to the classic Hollywood it celebrates is sex and nudity, drugs and violence, a more diverse cast, and a lot of kitchen sink mayhem that replaces the ins and outs. of a coherent thought by the exhortation to buy a ticket. , cast your eyes towards the screen and worship in the dark.