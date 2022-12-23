Death of Tony Barry: Australian actor dies aged 81





Actor Tony Barry has died aged 81 (Picture: YouTube) Tony Barry has died aged 81, it has been confirmed. The actor is known for his roles in festive films like Home By Christmas, as well as his appearances alongside Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman in the 2008 Australian film. Barry also appeared in over 100 projects during his lifetime, including the popular Australian hospital show All Saints. His death was announced Thursday morning by the official Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA) who shared the news on Facebook. Paying tribute to the star, the organization wrote in a statement: Australian veteran Vale actor Tony Barry died yesterday aged 81. Tony starred in nearly 60 feature films and over 45 television series and despite the hardships caused by his illness, Tony worked until shortly before his death. He was a member of Equity for over 50 years.

An actor organization broke the news on Friday (Picture: 20th Century Fox)

Barry has appeared in over 100 projects throughout his career, including in Australia, where he starred alongside big names (Picture: 20th Century) The statement continued: In addition to his acting career, Tony was also known for his many years of pro bono work, including Indigenous rights, working in rehabilitation programs in the justice system and a range of environmental activism. Tributes poured in for the actor from fans, with one praising his roles as always very authentic and believable. This is terribly sad news, said another. Tony was a very kind and generous man and a wonderful actor. Condolences to his family.

Baz Luhrmanns acclaimed 2008 film starring Hugh Jacman and Nicole Kidman (Photo: 20th Century Fox/Bazmark Films/Kobal/Shutterstock) One woman shared her own memories of Barry, recalling: I had the privilege of meeting him earlier this year. He was so much fun and a real character. He will be greatly missed. I had the privilege of working with Tony on The Silence, shared another commenter. Simply put, the most supportive person I have ever met in my 18 years in the industry. Rest in peace buddy. Born in 1941, Barry made his first screen appearance in 1968 with the popular series Skippy: The Bush Kangaroo. Following: Tendency

His first film credit came in 1977’s The Mango Tree, and in 1981 he rose to prominence with the New Zealand film Goodbye Pork Pie. Barry had battled melanoma, a type of skin cancer, and in 2013 lost his leg to the disease; he continued to work throughout his illness, amputation even being listed in the series he was working on. You have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: Bella Hadid and Nicole Kidman among stars condemned for silence over Balenciaga backlash

MORE: Hugh Jackman is a big fan of gender-neutral acting awards amid push for inclusivity







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2022/12/22/tony-barry-dead-australia-actor-dies-aged-81-17980940/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos