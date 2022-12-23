Entertainment
Hollywood outlook for 2023: Extremely bumpy
Fasten your seat belts: Hollywood is about to have another bumpy ride in 2023.
With the economy once again teetering on the brink of recession and cutbacks hitting the entire city hard, the entertainment industry is gearing up for new challenges in the coming year. Among the many question marks for 2023: will the movie industry return to pre-pandemic levels? When the drama at Disney and Warner Bros. Will Discovery install? And how viable is streaming as a business model for legacy media companies anyway?
In an ordinary year, Will Smith’s late-night slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars might stand out as a standout event, but this onstage incident, shocking as it was, was quickly overshadowed by two seismic developments: in April , the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery ended, paving the way for a series of changes under new boss David Zaslav, while Wall Street darling Netflix revealed its first loss of subscribers in a decade, causing a massive drop in stocks and a general panic about big bets being placed on streaming like the wave of the future.
In November, Disney’s board of directors stunned Hollywood when it ousted embattled CEO Bob Chapek and reinstated Bob Iger at the top of the hierarchy. Iger quickly reversed some of his successor’s corporate realignments and set about mending relationships with a shaken creative community.
However, nerves are far from appeased in town as the holidays begin. With last-minute cancellations on the rise and labor storm clouds on the horizon, Hollywood is feeling less festive than usual. Here is our look back at the tumultuous year that has been and the outlook for the one to come.
Misfortunes of the multiplex
When will the business of exhibitions be really good again? Sure, “Avatar: The Way of the Water” topped the box office this weekend, but its opening fell short of Marvel releases of 2022, including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” and can’t hide the lingering struggles of mid-range films like Steven. Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans”. Theater owners have been lamenting the meager release slate for months, and it doesn’t look like studios will be returning to pre-pandemic release levels anytime soon.
Outlook: Trouble
The reality check of streaming
Netflix’s lack of subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 has forced the industry to re-examine bullish forecasts of the sector’s growth potential and all the billions of dollars spent on content. The layoffs and cancellations began, with none more surprising to the creative community than Zaslav’s decision in August to write off “Batgirl,” informed by former Warner Media leadership and destined for HBO Max. This Here-Today-Gone-Tomorrow approach to the cast baffled the creatives behind the shows, some of whom had spent years developing their projects.
Outlook: Mixed. Streaming is here to stay, but spending is likely to be reduced and the use of ad-supported options as the industry matures.
Ads are regaining favor
With the continued cord-cutting and high content costs, streamers began to look more at ad-supported options in 2022. Former recalcitrant Netflix rolled out an ad-supported tier in November, Disney + doing the same earlier this month. Meanwhile, free ad-supported streaming channels are growing rapidly, and all that inventory is making Madison Avenue happy.
Outlook: Positive. The threat of television shifting to all-subscription models is rapidly fading.
Post-Peak TV?
With networks and streaming services ready to cancel shows at any time and the cost containment mandated by C-suites, we might have finally settled on post-peak TV. In 2023, we should have a better idea of whether this mountain of content has scaled — and whether the upcoming Emmy season will be less punishing as a result.
Outlook: Sanity seems to be returning as the volume of content production slowly (and inevitably) decreases.
Where is #MeToo headed?
A series of court cases involving sexual assault have left many in Hollywood wondering about the future of the #MeToo movement. A Los Angeles jury convicted Harvey Weinstein of three additional counts of sexual assault. But earlier in the year, a jury sided with Kevin Spacey in a $40 million civil lawsuit. Danny Masterson’s rape trial, which could have put him behind bars for 40 years, ended in a mistrial. Meanwhile, Louis CK won a Grammy in April.
Outlook: Not clear. It’s hard to imagine stepping back into a pre-Weinstein world where we look away from despicable behavior, but legal proceedings for #MeToo cases remain unpredictable.
Drama box office
In the wake of the botched sale of tickets for Taylor Swift’s tour, music’s biggest cliffhanger is whether lawmakers all bark or bite too when confronting Ticketmaster (which gets caught in a corner-in-the-middle -with- you dance over added fees that benefit the business relatively little) or what many see as the real enemy, the secondary market.
Outlook: Don’t hold your breath, but after the outcry from the Swifties, perhaps consumer-friendly legislation is on the horizon.
Golden future?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines this year with Meghan’s revealing interview with The variety in October and with the December release of Netflix’s “Harry and Meghan” docuseries. All of this buzz generated a quick pick-up for Season 2 of the series. So what’s the next frontier for 2023 – producing scripted series and feature films?
Outlook: A bullish The variety the staffer sees the pair adding “Oscar nominee” to their credit list in the future.
Contributors: Jem Aswad, Marc Malkin, Joe Otterson, Brian Steinberg, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Chris Willman
|
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/2022/biz/news/hollywood-outlook-2023-extremely-bumpy-1235468510/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Everything will spiral out of control unless snap polls are held, warns Imran Khan amid power politics in Punjab
- 17 Soccers Regan named Big 12 Soccer Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year
- Recording an earthquake in Ohio
- Annual Bureau of General Statistics of the Republic of Indonesia
- Hollywood outlook for 2023: Extremely bumpy
- How to disconnect apps from Google Drive
- Donald Trump paid no income tax in 2020, how is that possible for a billionaire?
- Death of Tony Barry: Australian actor dies aged 81
- By Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China
- Stiga’s XTR Series Ping Pong Table Is Perfect For Outdoor Ping Pong Competitions At A Low Of $400 In 2022
- 2 suspects escape after high-speed chase in Hollywood (video)
- I made over $22,000 renting out my clothes including my wedding dress