Hollywood outlook for 2023: Extremely bumpy

Fasten your seat belts: Hollywood is about to have another bumpy ride in 2023.

With the economy once again teetering on the brink of recession and cutbacks hitting the entire city hard, the entertainment industry is gearing up for new challenges in the coming year. Among the many question marks for 2023: will the movie industry return to pre-pandemic levels? When the drama at Disney and Warner Bros. Will Discovery install? And how viable is streaming as a business model for legacy media companies anyway?

In an ordinary year, Will Smith’s late-night slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars might stand out as a standout event, but this onstage incident, shocking as it was, was quickly overshadowed by two seismic developments: in April , the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery ended, paving the way for a series of changes under new boss David Zaslav, while Wall Street darling Netflix revealed its first loss of subscribers in a decade, causing a massive drop in stocks and a general panic about big bets being placed on streaming like the wave of the future.

In November, Disney’s board of directors stunned Hollywood when it ousted embattled CEO Bob Chapek and reinstated Bob Iger at the top of the hierarchy. Iger quickly reversed some of his successor’s corporate realignments and set about mending relationships with a shaken creative community.

However, nerves are far from appeased in town as the holidays begin. With last-minute cancellations on the rise and labor storm clouds on the horizon, Hollywood is feeling less festive than usual. Here is our look back at the tumultuous year that has been and the outlook for the one to come.

Misfortunes of the multiplex

When will the business of exhibitions be really good again? Sure, “Avatar: The Way of the Water” topped the box office this weekend, but its opening fell short of Marvel releases of 2022, including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” and can’t hide the lingering struggles of mid-range films like Steven. Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans”. Theater owners have been lamenting the meager release slate for months, and it doesn’t look like studios will be returning to pre-pandemic release levels anytime soon.

Outlook: Trouble

The reality check of streaming

Netflix’s lack of subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 has forced the industry to re-examine bullish forecasts of the sector’s growth potential and all the billions of dollars spent on content. The layoffs and cancellations began, with none more surprising to the creative community than Zaslav’s decision in August to write off “Batgirl,” informed by former Warner Media leadership and destined for HBO Max. This Here-Today-Gone-Tomorrow approach to the cast baffled the creatives behind the shows, some of whom had spent years developing their projects.

Outlook: Mixed. Streaming is here to stay, but spending is likely to be reduced and the use of ad-supported options as the industry matures.

Ads are regaining favor

With the continued cord-cutting and high content costs, streamers began to look more at ad-supported options in 2022. Former recalcitrant Netflix rolled out an ad-supported tier in November, Disney + doing the same earlier this month. Meanwhile, free ad-supported streaming channels are growing rapidly, and all that inventory is making Madison Avenue happy.

Outlook: Positive. The threat of television shifting to all-subscription models is rapidly fading.

Post-Peak TV?

With networks and streaming services ready to cancel shows at any time and the cost containment mandated by C-suites, we might have finally settled on post-peak TV. In 2023, we should have a better idea of ​​whether this mountain of content has scaled — and whether the upcoming Emmy season will be less punishing as a result.

Outlook: Sanity seems to be returning as the volume of content production slowly (and inevitably) decreases.

Where is #MeToo headed?

A series of court cases involving sexual assault have left many in Hollywood wondering about the future of the #MeToo movement. A Los Angeles jury convicted Harvey Weinstein of three additional counts of sexual assault. But earlier in the year, a jury sided with Kevin Spacey in a $40 million civil lawsuit. Danny Masterson’s rape trial, which could have put him behind bars for 40 years, ended in a mistrial. Meanwhile, Louis CK won a Grammy in April.

Outlook: Not clear. It’s hard to imagine stepping back into a pre-Weinstein world where we look away from despicable behavior, but legal proceedings for #MeToo cases remain unpredictable.

Drama box office

In the wake of the botched sale of tickets for Taylor Swift’s tour, music’s biggest cliffhanger is whether lawmakers all bark or bite too when confronting Ticketmaster (which gets caught in a corner-in-the-middle -with- you dance over added fees that benefit the business relatively little) or what many see as the real enemy, the secondary market.

Outlook: Don’t hold your breath, but after the outcry from the Swifties, perhaps consumer-friendly legislation is on the horizon.

Golden future?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines this year with Meghan’s revealing interview with The variety in October and with the December release of Netflix’s “Harry and Meghan” docuseries. All of this buzz generated a quick pick-up for Season 2 of the series. So what’s the next frontier for 2023 – producing scripted series and feature films?

Outlook: A bullish The variety the staffer sees the pair adding “Oscar nominee” to their credit list in the future.

Contributors: Jem Aswad, Marc Malkin, Joe Otterson, Brian Steinberg, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Chris Willman