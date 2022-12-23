Entertainment
‘Avatar’ sequel faces criticism from some indigenous people
CNN
—
More than a decade after the theatrical release of the sci-fi blockbuster Avatar, James Cameron is back with a sequel that once again takes audiences to the lush world of Pandora. But some Indigenous viewers aren’t particularly interested in returning to it.
Avatar: The Way of Water and its director have come under intense scrutiny from Indigenous audiences, some of whom have criticized the franchise for its white savior narrative, use of stereotypes, and inadequate portrayal of Indigenous peoples. .
Yu Begay, Navajo artist and activist, called for a boycott of the film in a tweet that has since received more than 47,000 likes, while Autumn Asher Blackdeer, a scholar from the Southern Cheyenne Nation, compiled a widely shared list of Indigenous-led sci-fi movies that viewers can watch instead. Countless others also weighed in with their own complaints, some including Begay calling out remarks Cameron made in previous interviews.
The Avatar franchise is not subtle in its anti-colonial, anti-imperialist and environmentalist themes, Cameron has said before referrer at first film as a science fiction account of the history of North and South America during the early colonial period.
But despite the directors’ intentions, Avatar critics feel the films fail in their execution.
The original 2009 film follows protagonist Jake Sully as he is sent to the moon Pandora on an Imperialist mission. There he inhabits a new body that mimics the appearance of the Navi, the blue humanoid species native to this new environment. As Sully bonds with Navi and falls in love with Princess Neytiri, he is forced to choose between the two worlds. In the sequel, Sully is now leader of the Omaticaya clan as he and his family once again clash with the colonial ambitions of humans.
The decision to center Sully whose race is not explicitly mentioned but whose underdog status is a clear parallel to white settlers plays into the tired white savior trope and was a missed opportunity, Crystal Echo-Hawk said. , President and CEO of IllumiNative.
(Cameron) may be telling this story of colonization, but he’s telling it through the lens of a white man, she told CNN.
By involving more Indigenous people at all levels of production, Echo-Hawk said Cameron might have been able to tell a more authentic story that would have resonated better with audiences.
It is again a level of arrogance that a white filmmaker can tell a story based on Indigenous peoples better than Indigenous peoples ever could, she added.
She said her organization IllumiNative, which aims to improve media portrayals of Indigenous peoples, is in talks with Disney about how the Avatar franchise could avoid similar pitfalls in its third installment, which is slated for release in 2024.
The way of water goes a little further than its predecessor. It features the Metkayina people of the reef as a nod to the Mori, with the aim of showcasing the diversity of indigenous peoples around the world. It also throws Cliff Curtis, who is of Mori descent, as Chief Metkayina Tonowari. But many other characters are still voiced by white actors.
Adam Piron, filmmaker and director of the Sundance Institute’s Indigenous program, said he has yet to see the latest installment in the Avatar franchise, although he plans to. But he sees Cameron’s sci-fi epic as part of a long history of white filmmakers bringing their own ideas about Indigenity to the screen, rather than involving Indigenous peoples themselves.
All that remains with these films is the non-Indigenous desire to be Indigenous or to have some kind of connection to Indigenous peoples, he added.
The films have also been accused of cultural appropriation for the way they bring together disparate elements of Indigenous cultures in their depiction of the fictional Navi. Although The Way of Water is inspired by the Mori, Echo-Hawk said the film could have benefited from a deeper partnership.
It’s based on James Cameron’s notion of what he thinks about Aboriginal history, what he thinks about Aboriginal culture, she said. Everyone thinks it was a monolith. What it is doing is ironing out who the indigenous peoples are, what the indigenous cultures, languages and practices are.
Some of the outrage around the sequel also stems from newly redone comments Cameron made in 2010 to The Guardian as he joined the Xingu people in the Amazon in their fight against a dam project. Witnessing indigenous ceremonies in the Amazon, Cameron said, made him reflect on the plight of indigenous peoples in North America.
I felt like I was 130 years back in time watching what the Sioux Lakota might have said at a time when they were pushed and they were killed and asked to move and received a form of compensation, he said at the time. That was a driving force for me in writing Avatar, I couldn’t help but think that if (the Lakota Sioux) had had a time window and they could see the future and they could watch their children commit suicide at the highest suicide rate in the nation because they were hopeless and they were a hopeless society, what is happening now, they would have fought a lot harder.
Cameron responded to Avatar’s criticism earlier this month, telling UK media site Unilad that the important thing is to listen and be sensitive to the problems that people have.
It’s not for me, speaking from the perspective of white privilege, if you will, to tell them they’re wrong, he said of his critics. It has validity. There’s no need for me to say, Well, that was never my intention.
Rhonda Lucy, founder of the Toronto Indigenous Filmmakers Collective and media production company Sun Raven Arts, said she was not planning to see The Way of Water.
I live this reality. My community lives this reality, said Lucy. Why would I want to pay the small amount of money I earn to hand it over to a huge money-making machine to pay it to show me the heartache and pain that is just eclipsed?
But while she understands and shares the criticism, she hopes Indigenous creatives will take this as a sign to develop their own ambitious projects.
We have a whole bunch of nerds in our community who love writing and creative writing and do so much sci-fi, she said. I want to see our people leave it all in the dust and say, We made ours.
