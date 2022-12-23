Living balance: losing inhibition





There is comfort in Living, despite the fact that it revolves around death. It’s not a holiday movie, at least not explicitly, but like A Christmas Carol and other Christmas ghost stories, it’s a movie that takes a step back to consider the rituals and routines we perpetuate, the ways we have changed since the last break. And the means that we do not have. Living, directed by Oliver Hermanus from a screenplay by novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, is an adaptation of Akira Kurosawas’ drama Ikiru (or To Live). This 1952 Japanese classic stars the great Takashi Shimura as a lackluster Tokyo civil servant who learns he is terminally ill and begins to question his life. Ishiguro referred to Ikiru as a trainer job for him. His books (which include Never Let Me Go and The Remains of the Day) limn the crisis of confronting one’s own life with newfound clarity, perceiving how heavy it is, and its complicity in its corruption. With Living, Ishiguro, a British writer whose parents moved the family from Nagasaki to Surrey when he was five, infuses his beloved parable with nostalgia closer to home.

Living places Ikiru in a dark post-war London filled with dignified, buttoned-up men; worker bees wearing bowler hats commuting in and out of town with the solemn demeanor of the faithful. One of them is Williams (Bill Nighy), a cadaverous bureaucrat and the austere and intimidating head of the public works department. The film opens with a first day on the job, but the young man’s illusions are quickly shattered when his new boss, a true gentleman at first glance, turns out to be an inert leader. A group of women with a petition calling for the construction of a new playground are beaten around the building it is under this jurisdiction of the departments, no, this one because no one wants the hassle.

Thinking of Nighy and holiday outings, Williams is the complete opposite of Billy Mack, the failed rocker Nighy played in Love Actually. Where Mack is adorably sleazy, squeaky Williams is inhibition personified. Chipper Margaret (Aimee Lou Wood), the only employee in the Williams wing, calls him Mr. Zombie. When Williams’ doctor tells him he only has months to live, his moderate response is both devastating and absurd: Absolutely, he mutters. Like the protagonist of Ikiru, Williams is transformed by current events. First, he turns to a local bohemian, Sutherland (Tom Burke), for a boozy tour of the city’s nightlife. Then he spends time with Margaret, a lively companion who gets him into trouble with her son and stepdaughter, convinced that the old man is having an affair. Eventually, he finds something to believe in and alters his legacy in the process. At worst, Living wallows generically, using an authoritative piano score as the camera repeatedly sits up with Williams’ sadness to waning effect. However, captured by cinematographer Jamie D. Ramsay, there’s also a warmth and shimmer to Williams’ existential spell; like in a David Lean film, passion blends elegantly with repression, and Williams emerges as a kind of romantic character, a man shocked, then delighted, by the thrill of finding himself again. Life

Rated PG-13 for morbidity and drunken revelry scenes. Duration: 1h42. In theaters.

