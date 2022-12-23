Katie Holmes drops jaws wearing the sexiest dress in Hollywood





“Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commissions or revenue on certain articles via the links below.” People, Kate Holmes does not lack with its fashion choices. In September 2018, the former Dawson’s Creek The star had everyone’s jaws on the floor as she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted through the streets of New York in a red, off-the-shoulder V-neck cocktail dress. The sleeves also had a cape look, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit. For accessories, Katie chose to pair the dress with champagne-colored shoes that feature a unique lace-up detail. On the jewelry side, she wore diamond earrings and a choker necklace adorned with diamonds and emeralds. His short black hair was curled in a 1940s-inspired style. To pull it all together, the Ohio native donned a classic eye and red lip to match the rest of the look. Gotham – Getty Images ANGELA WEISS – Getty Images When photos of the event finally circulated on Instagramfans couldn’t get enough of the batman begins the actress’ not-so-subtle nod to old Hollywood. Wasting no time, a lot of people immediately started commenting on the look. “Very beautiful,” one person wrote. “Stunning!!! his style,” added another. “Gorgeous,” replied another follower. No matter what Katie decides to wear to a red carpet event, she always finds a unique way to have all eyes on her. She would prove that theory just four years later, when she performed at the 2022 CFDA Awards in a sleeveless crystal dress who looked like she was wearing nothing underneath. She also has an affinity for modernizing classic fashion staples, as she has done with a white dress and black blazer combo at Paris Fashion Week in October. Pair the actress’ love of fashion with the fact that she has multiple projects in the works, it’s more than likely that we’ll see her dazzle in another outfit very soon. Until then, we’ll just be adding this retro look to our growing Pinterest board for holiday outfit ideas! You might also like

