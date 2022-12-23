Los Angeles Times Calls Oscar’s ‘Best Actress’ Category a ‘Sexist Hollywood Relic’





In a Wednesday editorial, the Los Angeles Times called for an end to all gender categories in award shows such as the Emmys, Golden Globes and Academy Awards. Ahead of the latest nominations announcements for the 95th Academy Awards, the LA Times suggested it might be time to retire the traditional “Best Actor” and “Best Actress” categories to promote greater equality. “It makes sense for every awards organization that still uses it to eliminate this outdated categorization. Why shouldn’t the performances of all actors, regardless of gender designation, be judged together? They all work together in a movie or TV show. And the categorizations don’t fit every artist,” the LA Times wrote. The publication pointed out that the Grammy Awards and the MTV Movie and TV Awards already got rid of gendered categories years ago, with other awards shows starting to follow suit. MARINE CORPS SHOULD DROP GENDER-SPECIFIC TERMS FOR DRILL INSTRUCTORS: REPORT “The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (which hands out the Oscars) and the Television Academy (which awards Emmys for performing in 18 different categories) are exploring the idea of ​​gender-neutral categories. Already, nominees Oscars or Emmys can ask for their nomination certificates and awards with gender-neutral wording. That’s a good start, but they need to go further,” the LA Times explained. However, they warned: “But there is one important thing to remember: gender neutrality does not mean gender equality.” According to UCLA’s 2022 Hollywood Diversity Report on Films Covered by the Los Angeles Times, women accounted for less than half of lead roles in 2021 films, with just 25% of Oscar-winning films having a female lead role. In response, the post offered scenarios to consider when switching. SAN FRANCISCO MANDATES TEACHING GENDER IDENTITY IN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: PARENTAL INVOLVEMENT NOT REQUIRED “Other things to consider: If the Oscars were to become gender-neutral, the Academy would have to widen the field to at least 10 nominees in each of the two acting categories. None of its other award categories, such as cinematography or directing, But should the Academy award only two awards (lead role and supporting role) instead of the usual four (lead role and supporting role for an actor and an actress)? Suddenly, the Academy would cut in half the awards performers can win and the ones viewers most want to see. Perhaps the Academy could declare two winners in each category,” they pointed out. The Los Angeles Times concluded, “Dissolving gender categories for the Oscars or the Emmys would not magically give women parity with men to gain access to substantial acting roles and be celebrated for their work.” Despite some notable recent gains for women, the entertainment industry is still weighted in favor. of men. The last thing we’d want to see are gender-neutral acting categories full of male nominees and winners. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards previously announced that it would allow nominees to apply for their nomination and potential statuette to use the asexual term “Performer” rather than “Actor” or “Actress.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/los-angeles-times-call-best-actress-oscar-category-sexist-hollywood-relic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos