Director Damien Chazelle steps into his Hollywood epic Babylon

Of all the technological innovations that have shaped the cinematic experience, perhaps the most important is the one we take for granted. It’s been almost a century since silent cinema gave way to the wonders of sound.

This seismic shift in a booming industry in the late 1920s is central to Babylonthe frenzied ensemble epic from Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land) which paints its setting as a time of radical transformation marked by excess, extravagance, glamour, debauchery and scandal.

The film is sprawling and raucous as it follows diverse characters made up of real-life characters who struggle to adapt to cultural shifts and industry demands. They include an aging movie star (Brad Pitt) who loves the party lifestyle and isn’t looking forward to passing the torch, a seductive starlet (Margot Robbie) trying to turn her sex appeal into a breakthrough, and a Mexican immigrant (Diego Calva) who starts out as a low-level assistant to pursue his dreams as a filmmaker.

Chazelle, 37, recently traveled to Dallas to discuss his inspiration for the three-hour Passion Project, which opens Dec. 22, and how he managed to pull it off.

On his fascination with the period itself:

I had kind of seen versions of this story, but then I dug a little deeper and found that it was much more sordid, dark and brutal than I thought. What was the society that preceded this change and was demolished by this change? It was that wilder, messier time before the more polished, pristine, glamorous Old Hollywood that we think of. I was trying to dig in there.

On his visually lavish take on the Roaring Twenties, filled with sex, scandals and outrageous parties:

I had this pet peeve with period pieces of all kinds that would make the past feel smaller or more quaint. We have this impression that there was less color in the past, that everything was a little closer to sepia or black and white. The behavior that was shocking then is very sweet for sensibilities today because it was so much more jaded and so much more global. This is all crap. If anything, we went backwards. You could argue that there has never been an era as wild, repulsive and transgressive as the 1920s.

It felt like the way to make this movie was to let it rip. He must be borderline too much and hysterical in his tone at some point. You have to feel the vulgarity, so you understand how vulgar films were considered at that time. It was a sordid, immoral, Babylonish world that polite society laughed at, until he started making so much money that polite society could no longer afford to laugh at him.

Gaining the clout and confidence to tackle such an ambitious project after pitching the basic idea to one of the producers as early as 2009, and keeping it on the back burner for almost a decade:

I first attacked this as a research project, with an idea of ​​bare bones as a fictional story. These different scenarios and characters began to suggest themselves. The story of a changing society became more fascinating to me. It was a fundamental change from one type of culture to another and a loss of innocence. It was going to be the story of a Cowtown becoming a city, of a circus atmosphere becoming a global corporate giant. What was vulgar has become mainstream. You could tell the story of the transition from silence to sound without at least touching that much larger transition below.

Director Damien Chazelle, filming Babylon.

Paramount Pictures



On the set of 72 Days, rekindling the same energy he felt in his groundbreaking indie film Whiplash (2014), and finding a balance with the more intimate, character-driven moments:

You can write that an elephant is crossing the group or that a thousand warriors are fighting on a field. It doesn’t cost you a penny to write that. But then we had to try to do it. I’ve always had a version of this rude awakening with every script, but never more so than with this one. It’s by far the greatest film I’ve done. It was a run-and-gun mentality, putting everything on screen. There was a crazy energy that flowed intangiblely through the fabric of the film.

The sets end up taking the most time logistically, but there were also those quieter moments that were just as tricky where I knew we needed space to let the actors find things in the moment. You don’t want to rush those moments either.

Pay homage to actors and filmmakers of the silent era by illustrating both their successes and their struggles in an unprecedented era:

They built the edifices that filmmakers like me now stand on. Basically, it was about paying homage to the pioneers of this art form and this industry. I was impressed with how they created the rules the way they wanted. There was no real set of precedents. There was a blank canvas freedom that will never be found again. It felt like throwing stuff against the wall and seeing what stuck. That’s part of the reason why the transition to sound ended up being so cataclysmic and traumatic, and why so many people weren’t able to adapt, why so many careers were destroyed, why so many of people committed suicide, and why there was this real damage guarantee. The sound was a wrecking ball. It must have been wild.

