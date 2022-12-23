BILLY IDOL WILL BE HONORED WITH FIRST STAR OF 2023 HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME

billy idol

EMCEE Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

GUEST SPEAKERS Shepard Fairey and Henry Rollins

WHAT Dedication of the 2,743rdstar on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

WHEN Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. PT

WHERE 6201 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, CA 90028

WATCH LIVE The event will be streamed live exclusively on walkoffame.com

Rock icon Billy Idol will be honored with 2,743rd on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star, the New Year’s premiere, will be autographed at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Amoeba Music. Idol will receive their star in the Recording category.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has proudly been home to the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame since 1960. The Chamber exists to transform business and improve lives. Through the Walk of Fame, the Chamber celebrates the company that turns us all into an entertainment company. Entertainment is a unique blend of art and business: it uplifts and inspires us all.

There will be plenty of rebels screaming for their favorite rock star Billy Idol when he receives his well-deserved star on the Walk of Fame on January 5.e,said Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. Since the start of his career, Billy Idol has captured the hearts of many of his fans who will finally be able to visit his star and witness his Walk of Fame induction, Martinez added.

Entertainer Shepard Fairey and rocker Henry Rollins will join host Lupita Sanchez Cornejo for the star’s unveiling.

Billy Idol was one of the early architects of the sound, style and fury of punk rock. His smirk and fist persona propelled him into the mainstream as one of MTV’s first megastars, making him one of the most recognizable faces in pop music. He has sold 40 million albums while scoring numerous platinum albums worldwide, nine top forty singles in the US and 10 in the UK, including Dancing With Myself, White Wedding, Rebel Yell, Mony Mony, Eyes Without A Face, Flesh For Fantasy and Cradle Of Love. Billy was responsible for some of punk rock’s most memorable, literary and evocative moments and created a pioneering new sound by bringing the spirit of 77 to the dance floor, continuing to shape an immediately identifiable musical blueprint that incorporates the throb club-land, rockabilly desperation and rock’n’roll decadence.

Forty-five years after releasing his first 45, Billy Idol is still making soaring, hard-hitting, cinematic songs about sin, redemption and the love of rocknrolland that’s what you’ll find on The side of the road and The cageBilly Idols, the last two four-song EPs released in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Both EPs will be instantly familiar to fans of classic Billy Idol, while heralding a firm step into the future full of color, power, atmosphere, attitude and mystery.

And on both new releases, Billy Idol is joined by his friend and collaborator since 1981, guitarist and songwriter Steve Stevens. For 41 years 41 years ! Steve was the sonic assassin of Billy Idols and the master blender of tones and textures, the shredder of the thinking man and the shredder of the Picasso man.

Billy Idol, with his band featuring Steve Stevens, has toured the world consistently over the past two decades, headlining theaters and arenas and performing at major festivals around the world.

Billy Idol has always found time to support various causes in need, including Teenage Cancer Trust, Teen Cancer America, Goldberg Kids Fund, World Wildlife Funds, Rural Aid Australia, Animals Australia, March of Dimes, Autism Speaks and Boston Childrens Hospital .

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a celebration of art, entertainment and all things Hollywood. The star ceremonies are broadcast around the world, connecting fans with their favorite artists. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the Walk of Fame on behalf of the City of Los Angeles. The winners are selected by a committee of their peers. Sponsors finance the star, the ceremony and the maintenance of the mythical attraction. The Walk of Fame is free for everyone. To learn more and find your favorite stars, visit walkoffame.com.

