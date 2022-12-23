Movie stars call for the release of imprisoned Iranian actor Alidoosti

Hundreds of figures from the global movie industry on Wednesday called on Iran to release actor Taraneh Alidoosti, who was jailed for his support of the country’s three-month-old protest movement.

Actors Emma Thompson, Penelope Cruz, Kate Winslet and Ian McKellen and directors Ken Loach and Mike Leigh were among a host of luminaries to sign an open letter calling for the release of ‘The Salesman’ star.

“We demand the immediate release” of Alidoosti, “who was arrested on December 17, 2022 and taken into custody in Evin Prison, Iran, where many other political prisoners are also held,” the letter said. .

Alidoosti, 38, was arrested last Saturday, state media said, after making a series of social media posts supporting the protest movement, including removing her headscarf and condemning the execution of protesters.

The actor is one of the most high-profile figures arrested in a crackdown by Iran’s hardline regime that has seen the detention of lawyers, cultural figures, journalists and activists.

“Iranian authorities strategically chose to arrest Taraneh before Christmas to ensure that her international peers would be distracted,” the letter continued.

“But we are not distracted. We are outraged. Taraneh Alidoosti, like all Iranian citizens, has the right to freedom of expression, freedom of association and protection from arbitrary arrest and detention.

“We stand in solidarity with her and demand her immediate release and safe return to her family.”

The Islamic Republic has been rocked by protests since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini in custody following her arrest by vice squad for allegedly breaking strict dress rules for women in Iran.

At least 14,000 people have been arrested since the nationwide unrest began, the United Nations announced last month.

The United States on Tuesday condemned Alidoosti’s arrest as “part of the regime’s efforts to sow fear and suppress these peaceful protests.”

The open letter came after ‘The Salesman’ director Asghar Farhadi took to Instagram to demand Alidoosti’s freedom.

Alidoosti appeared in two of Farhadi’s early films before achieving international fame, “Beautiful City” (2004) and “Fireworks Wednesday” (2006).

She then appeared in the 2009 film ‘About Elly’, which won Farhadi the Silver Bear for best director at the Berlin film festival, before reuniting for ‘The Salesman’ in 2016.

“The Salesman” won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2017.