Arctic Monkeys take a pop-up bar on tour | Entertainment
The Arctic Monkeys take with them a flight case that turns into a pop-up bar.
According to Inhaler frontman Eli Hewson – whose band have been supporting indie legends in Europe this summer – Alex Turner and co advised them to have their own portable bar to add ambiance to any room.
He said: They were telling me about this flight case, which contains a lamp, a table, so they bring the bar with them (on tour).
They were like, Get one as soon as you can. It will make any room look mint dull.
Drummer Ryan McMahon has admitted he doesn’t feel “worthy” to open for “the greatest rock and roll band in the world”.
He told Far Out Magazine: Every night we got to see them being the biggest rock band in the world.
They’re so into it, and for a band that hadn’t toured in about three years, they’ve really proven why they’re still on top, and their new album is so fun to listen to. The fact that we can start all over again goes back to this impostor syndrome. We don’t feel worthy of it at all.
Inhaler will hit the road again with Arctic Monkeys on their 10-date getaway in 2023.
The race will start in Linz, Austria on April 24, 2023, and end on May 9 in Paris, France.
The “RU Mine?” The hitmakers will then kick off the UK leg in Bristol on May 29, before heading to North America in August.
It was recently reported that the “Do I Wanna Know?” the hitmakers have signed up to headline Glastonbury 2023.
They are said to have already started preparations for the concert, which will be their third time joining the festival and 10 years since their last appearance on the Pyramid Stage festivals.
A source told The Sun: Alex Turner and the band are returning to Glastonbury, and this time their set is going to be even bigger and better.
The guys signed on the dotted line and will return to the Pyramid Stage next June.
It’s really special for them to get a hat-trick on this stage and it’s something they’ve wanted to do for a while.
After the festival dates aligned with their upcoming tour, they said they couldn’t perform there again.
The band are assembling their squad and working to make their performance one of Glastonburys most memorable.
They left a telling gap in the dates that coincide with Glastonbury 2023, which will take place from June 21-25.
