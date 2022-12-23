USW and UAW unions sign tentative agreement with Hollywood Casino





The United Steelworkers and the United Auto Workers represent about 800 workers at Hollywood casinos in Toledo and Columbus.

TOLEDO, Ohio Local Unions United Steelworkers and United Auto Workers have avoided a work stoppage and signed a tentative agreement with Hollywood Casino Toledo, the unions’ joint bargaining council said Thursday. Specific details of the tentative agreement have yet to be released. The unionized workers had had a contract extension since the initial contract expired on December 1. The extension was due to expire Friday at midnight. “With this agreement, we are able to bring you back a contract with respectable salary increases, additional holidays, improvements and clarifications in much of the language and many other improvements,” the bargaining council said. . The bargaining council said it will provide unionized workers with a date, time and location for an information meeting and a ratification vote. USW 1-346 President Jim Witt said last week that a strike was not out of the question because “these workers now deserve a fair contract.” The USW and UAW, which has represented about 800 workers as part of a joint Hollywood Casino Board of Toledo and Columbus for nearly 10 years, have been in a contractual standoff with the Hollywood Casino of Toledo. Download the WTOL 11 weather app to get the latest local 10-day forecast and live radar! Download WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here. Get a fresh start to your morning and end your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 weather forecast delivered straight to your inbox! WTOL 11’s Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from Northwest Ohio, Southeast Michigan, and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to subscribe to the list!

