Theaters of war: Hollywood in bed with the Pentagon and the CIA

The 2022 documentary Theaters of war: How the Pentagon and the CIA took over Hollywood is a chilling exposition of the deep collaboration between the American entertainment industry and the American state apparatus. It shows how Hollywood and other segments of the industry glorify the multi-trillion dollar war machine, whitewash its bloody global interventions, and attempt to condition the population for even greater crimes.

Released earlier this year and available on select streaming services, including Kanopy, the 87-minute film is directed, edited and narrated by Roger Stahl, professor of communication studies at the University of Georgia.

Theaters of war

Stahl’s film, which recently screened at the Barcelona Human Rights Film Festival, however, did not receive the publicity it deserves. This comes as no surprise, but is consistent with efforts to downplay the significance of the Pentagon’s gargantuan budget increases amid its military operations against Russia in Ukraine and preparations for military conflict with China. Anything that specifically references or even raises concern about the true toll and catastrophic consequences of US imperialist militarism is brushed aside and marginalized.

Stahls’ documentary draws heavily from National Security Cinema: The Shocking New Evidence of Government Control in Hollywood written by Matthew Alford and Tom Secker and published in 2017 (see WSWS review) and recently obtained internal Pentagon documents and emails.

Alford, Secker and other scholars, along with director Oliver Stone, two Iraq War veterans and others are interviewed in the documentary.

American military intervention in Hollywood film production is of course not a new phenomenon. Washington established a so-called Committee of Public Information in 1917 to formulate media guidelines and promote national support for its entry into World War I.

The motion picture industry responded by pledging to supply slides, film trailers and trailers, posters to disseminate this much-needed propaganda for the immediate mobilization of the country’s great resources.

wings (1927, directed by William Wellman), the very first Oscar winner, received crucial help from the military, paving the way for a dramatic increase in this type of partnership after the Americas entered the Second World War. World War in 1941.

Although it is generally well known, few Americans today are aware of the massive expansion of this collaboration since World War II and the censored control the Pentagon and CIA wield over much of the industry. mainstream entertainment. As Matthew Alford says Theaters of warThe Pentagon operates like a well-oiled public relations machine that advertises the most violent and powerful organization on the planet.

Since the end of World War II, U.S.-based filmmakers and television producers seeking Department of Defense (DoD) or CIA assistance, i.e. reduced prices or free use of military equipment and facilities, technical advice and military personnel as a supplement, had to adhere to the demands of these agencies.

Directors and producers should be prepared to have their scripts checked and then agree to any requested changes. Production assistance agreements include direct control of subject matter, plot, and character development.

The DoDs Entertainment Media Office, in fact, has a long list of rules that automatically prohibit any military assistance to films depicting war crimes, torture, fragmentation, veteran suicides, and sexual assault and racism in the armed forces. .

Pentagon interventions are no longer limited to the film industry but include television dramas, cooking shows, endurance competitions and other reality programming, as well as video games and social media.

Prior to its production, Stahls’ documentary team secured up to 30,000 pages of internal DoD documents, emails and other documents, revealing that the Pentagon and CIA exercised direct editorial control over more than 2,500. film and television productions, most since 2001. Commentators previously thought these agencies had only been involved in a few hundred films.

Top Gun: Maverick

Theaters of war opens with the involvement of the Pentagons in Top Gun: Maverickwhich grossed $1.48 billion this year, the highest-grossing film of 2022 (see: Top Gun: MaverickWar Propaganda Built to Order for the US Army).

After the military assistance it provided to Superior gun, its 1986 predecessor, the studios allowed the Pentagons Entertainment Media Office to edit and modify the script to add key talking points. The Office was also treated to a special screening of the final result before its official release.

The documentary then traces Hollywood’s changing relationship after World War II with the military-industrial complex and academic hacks, such as Lawrence H. Suid (Guts & Glory: The Making of the American Military Image in Film [2002]). It also examines how the CIA then created its own entertainment media office in the 1990s, which quickly morphed into pitching, advising, and even writing movies for studios.

Pierre Olivier [Photo: Theaters of War]

Oliver Stone tells Theaters of war of his unsuccessful attempts to get help for Sectionbased on his own experiences in the Vietnam War, and Born July 4, about paralyzed Vietnamese veteran Ron Kovic. The Army flatly rejected the Stones’ anti-war scripts, cynically claiming they were inaccurate.

The whole philosophy of it [entertainment media] office at the Pentagon is that they are supposed to provide accuracy to filmmakers, but they do the opposite. They provide inaccuracies and lies, says Stone. They only want movies that glorify the American soldier, glorify our patriotism, homeland and nationalism, [and] this [sort of] absurdity. They fetishize the military.

Although there are too many examples of Hollywood/Pentagon-CIA productions to cite here, Theaters of war focuses on several top films and producers. These include Jerry Bruckheimer (wearing pearls) and Michael Bay (Armageddon) and his Transformers franchise.

Michael Bay on the set of TransformersNew Mexico, May 2006.

Theaters of war has a clip of Bay, sitting alongside Phil Strub, who ran the Entertainment Media Office for nearly 30 years, bragging about how he has a direct line to the Pentagon.

The documentary also examines some multi-million dollar blockbusters, such as Godzilla and Marvel comics Iron Man franchise, which, following Pentagon interventions, subvert the political intent of their original stories and glorify the military, portraying the use of nuclear weapons as a force for good.

As Ontario Tech University’s Tanner Mirlees recounts in the documentary, science fiction and fantasy provide a fictional imaginary space for the various military melodramas to be scripted and acted out, without ever having to address the true motives of the foreign policy in today’s world or the consequences for those who fight in its name and die in its wake.

Theaters of war also separates The long way back(2017), a television mini-series about the disastrous US military intervention in the Iraqi town of Sadr in which 60 US soldiers were injured and eight killed in early April 2004.

The miniseries was made in close collaboration with the Pentagon, which provided Fort Hood, America’s largest military base and its intra-urban warfare training ground, which was remodeled to look like Sadr City and used to film the television production.

Two former US soldiers, Duncan Koebrich and Travis Walker, involved in the action, explain how the series blatantly misrepresents what happened, misrepresenting Lt. Col. Gary Volesky as a frontline hero. They also denounce the program of denigration of Tomas Young, one of the many seriously injured.

The long way back [Photo: natgeotv.com]

Young, who was permanently crippled after being wounded, became a determined veteran, anti-war activist and peace activist (see: Dying US Army veteran speaks out against illegal war in Iraq). Casey Sheehan, the 24-year-old son of anti-war activist Cindy Sheehan, was killed in the same incident.

Theaters of war notes that the United States has spent an estimated $8 trillion bombing 70 countries around the world since the end of World War II and refers to the staggering number of deaths and untold suffering. That includes, he says, more than 200,000 dead in Afghanistan and more than a million in Iraq alone, and around 59 million refugees worldwide.

Despite the powerful hardware assembled in Theaters of war, the documentary ends with a call for legislation or legal action to compel Hollywood to place text at the beginning of every movie or television show telling the viewer that it was made in conjunction with the Pentagon and/or the CIA. Such a call is completely in vain.

While the public should know who made what they are watching, this seriously understates US imperialism and its military-industrial complex and the threat it poses to basic democratic rights and the existence of all of America. humanity. Despite this critical weakness, Theaters of war deserves to be made available to audiences around the world. His revelations are a devastating indictment of Hollywood and entertainment industry bosses who needed no persuasion that massive profits could be made producing wartime propaganda for the US military.