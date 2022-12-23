Theaters of war: Hollywood in bed with the Pentagon and the CIA

Connect with us

The 2022 documentary Theaters of war: How the Pentagon and the CIA took over Hollywood is a chilling exposition of the deep collaboration between the American entertainment industry and the American state apparatus. It shows how Hollywood and other segments of the industry glorify the multi-trillion dollar war machine, whitewash its bloody global interventions, and attempt to condition the population for even greater crimes.

Released earlier this year and available on select streaming services, including Kanopy, the 87-minute film is directed, edited and narrated by Roger Stahl, professor of communication studies at the University of Georgia.

Theaters of war

Stahl’s film, which recently screened at the Barcelona Human Rights Film Festival, however, did not receive the publicity it deserves. This comes as no surprise, but is consistent with efforts to downplay the significance of the Pentagon’s gargantuan budget increases amid its military operations against Russia in Ukraine and preparations for military conflict with China. Anything that specifically references or even raises concern about the true toll and catastrophic consequences of US imperialist militarism is brushed aside and marginalized.

Stahls’ documentary draws heavily from National Security Cinema: The Shocking New Evidence of Government Control in Hollywood written by Matthew Alford and Tom Secker and published in 2017 (see WSWS review) and recently obtained internal Pentagon documents and emails.

Alford, Secker and other scholars, along with director Oliver Stone, two Iraq War veterans and others are interviewed in the documentary.

American military intervention in Hollywood film production is of course not a new phenomenon. Washington established a so-called Committee of Public Information in 1917 to formulate media guidelines and promote national support for its entry into World War I.

The motion picture industry responded by pledging to supply slides, film trailers and trailers, posters to disseminate this much-needed propaganda for the immediate mobilization of the country’s great resources.

wings (1927, directed by William Wellman), the very first Oscar winner, received crucial help from the military, paving the way for a dramatic increase in this type of partnership after the Americas entered the Second World War. World War in 1941.

Although it is generally well known, few Americans today are aware of the massive expansion of this collaboration since World War II and the censored control the Pentagon and CIA wield over much of the industry. mainstream entertainment. As Matthew Alford says Theaters of warThe Pentagon operates like a well-oiled public relations machine that advertises the most violent and powerful organization on the planet.

Since the end of World War II, U.S.-based filmmakers and television producers seeking Department of Defense (DoD) or CIA assistance, i.e. reduced prices or free use of military equipment and facilities, technical advice and military personnel as a supplement, had to adhere to the demands of these agencies.

Directors and producers should be prepared to have their scripts checked and then agree to any requested changes. Production assistance agreements include direct control of subject matter, plot, and character development.

